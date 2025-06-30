Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces Launches FOREVERSMILE Retainer Program for Lasting Smiles

Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces FOREVERSMILE

New FOREVERSMILE program offers affordable retainer replacement to help children and teens maintain beautiful orthodontic results for years to come.

PLEASANTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces is proud to announce the official launch of its FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program—a patient-centered solution created to help families maintain long-term orthodontic results without the unexpected costs and stress of lost or broken retainers.After completing braces or clear aligner treatment, retainers are the most essential tool to prevent teeth from shifting. Unfortunately, they’re often misplaced or damaged, especially among kids and teens. FOREVERSMILE addresses this by providing ongoing access to high-quality retainer replacements, empowering parents to safeguard their child’s smile for life.“It’s not enough to finish orthodontic treatment,” said a team representative. “We want to help families protect the smile they worked so hard to achieve. FOREVERSMILE is the safety net they’ve been waiting for.”🦷 What Is the FOREVERSMILE Program?The FOREVERSMILE program is available to patients who complete orthodontic care at Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces.Enrollees receive:Unlimited retainer replacements, based on eligibility and dental recordsCustom-fit retainers using the latest technology and digital impressionsPredictable, affordable pricing—no surprises or high replacement feesConvenient reorders without lengthy appointmentsThe program is open to children, teens, and adults and supports both traditional braces and Invisalign patients.Designed for Busy Families Serving Pleasanton , Poteet, Jourdanton, and surrounding communities, the team understands the daily demands on local families. Between school, sports, and work, it’s easy to misplace a retainer—or forget how important it is. FOREVERSMILE was designed to eliminate that worry.Parents can now breathe easier knowing their child’s smile is protected year-round. Plus, with family block scheduling, Saturday appointments, and insurance-friendly options, the team at Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces makes it easy to stay on track with orthodontic care.“We’re not just about straightening teeth. We’re about helping families build healthy habits for life,” said one of the practice's doctors. “The FOREVERSMILE program is another step in that mission.”Smile Retention Backed by TechnologyThe clinic’s state-of-the-art digital scanning technology allows for precise retainer fabrication without the need for messy impressions. Each retainer is designed to fit perfectly, supporting long-term comfort and effectiveness.The new facility, which opened earlier this year, is fully equipped to offer a seamless FOREVERSMILE experience—from digital scanning to pick-up or delivery of replacement retainers.More Than Orthodontics—It’s a Smile PartnerWith a highly trained team of board-certified pediatric dentists and general dentists focused on kids, Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces is known for its compassionate, gentle care.The FOREVERSMILE program supports that mission by:Promoting long-term oral health maintenanceEmpowering patients with tools and knowledgeOffering affordable peace of mind for familiesBuilding a culture of responsibility and routine for young patientsHow to EnrollPatients who’ve completed their braces or Invisalign journey at Pleasanton Children’s Dentistry & Braces can speak with their treatment coordinator to learn more about joining the FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program. The enrollment process is simple and can even be initiated during a routine cleaning or follow-up visit.New patients are encouraged to take advantage of the free orthodontic consultation currently being offered for a limited time.

