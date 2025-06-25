This Week in Construction: Top Innovations & Industry Trends – June 25, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Residential Construction Drives April Decline in Building Investment• The Evolution of Model Data-Driven Planning in PCL’s Industrial and Manufacturing Construction• California State Water Board Formally Recognizes ASSE 5110 Certification for Backflow Testers• eBook: How Leaders of Mid-Sized Construction Firms Can Overcome Resistance to Adopting New Software• Engineers Can Rely on Our Construction Prowess to Deliver Reliable PEMB Projects• LeapThought and Construtivo Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance Digital Infrastructure Delivery in Brazil• RONA Vegreville celebrates its official Grand Opening• 34 Canadian Warehouses to Undergo Major Retrofits• Global OHS Update – June 2025• Improve Workplace Safety in Canada with Industrial Safety Gates and Pallet Gates• Revizto Takes #1 Spot in G2’s Construction PM Implementation Rankings• What Technicians Need from a Mobile Splicing Lab• Freight RunnerSystem Helps Apple Farmer Protect and Move Product Efficiently• Face Shield vs. Safety Glasses in Canada: Which Offers the BEST Protection?• IAPMO Returns in Key Role at 2025 National High-Performance Buildings Week• Cliff LaPrairie Appointed CEO of LaPrairie Group of Companies• CGC to Boosts Construction Capacity with Acquisition of Imperial Building Products• 2025 CAGBC Awards Celebrate Canada’s Green Building Innovators• Ontario Reveals Final Designs for Ontario Place Transformation• Pomerleau to Lead Phase II of Belleville Terminal Redevelopment in VictoriaStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

