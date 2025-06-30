Helotes Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Launches FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program

Helotes Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Dr. Noor Mansouri

The FOREVERSMILE program offers peace of mind for families by ensuring affordable, ongoing access to replacement retainers after orthodontic treatment.

HELOTES, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helotes Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is excited to unveil the launch of its FOREVERSMILE Retainer Assurance Program , a new initiative designed to help children, teens, and adults maintain their beautifully aligned smiles well beyond the completion of orthodontic treatment.Retainers are the most critical part of preserving orthodontic results—yet they’re often lost, damaged, or simply forgotten. With the FOREVERSMILE program, Helotes Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is tackling this issue head-on by offering patients a reliable, affordable, and accessible solution for long-term retainer replacements.Why FOREVERSMILE?Dr. Noor Mansouri, board-certified orthodontist at Helotes Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, explained the need for this new offering:“The biggest threat to a straight smile is retainer neglect. Even one missed night can lead to teeth shifting. FOREVERSMILE is our way of making sure that never happens. With this program, parents and patients know they’ll always have access to high-quality replacement retainers—without the stress or unexpected cost.”Under the FOREVERSMILE program, patients who have completed orthodontic treatment at the practice can enroll to receive:Unlimited retainer replacements (based on eligibility and clinical need)Custom-fit retainers made with the latest materialsAffordable pricing, with no need to pay full out-of-pocket fees for every new retainerEasy reorders with quick turnaround timesThis long-term smile protection program is available for both traditional braces and Invisalign patients, and it’s open to children, teens, and adults.Designed With Families in MindIn Helotes and surrounding communities like San Antonio, Leon Valley, and Grey Forest, many families juggle busy schedules and growing dental needs. The team at Helotes Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has made it a priority to offer flexible and family-friendly solutions—and FOREVERSMILE is a natural extension of that philosophy.The program removes one of the biggest post-treatment concerns for parents: What if their child loses a retainer? What if it breaks or doesn’t fit anymore after a growth spurt?“FOREVERSMILE eliminates guesswork and panic,” said one of the practice managers. “Parents can focus on their kids’ daily lives, and we take care of their smiles for the long haul.”Aligned With Clinical ExcellenceHelotes Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is known for its comprehensive, child-focused care, and this program underscores its continued dedication to post-treatment success.The team offers:Pediatric orthodontics starting as early as Phase 1 treatmentFull-service Invisalign and metal braces for kids and adultsSedation dentistry, emergency pediatric care, and special needs dentistryState-of-the-art technology, including 3D imaging for precise retainer fittingsLocal Smiles, Lifelong SupportThe FOREVERSMILE program isn’t just a product—it’s a promise. It aligns with the practice’s mission to support children’s oral health from their first cleaning through graduation photos and beyond.“We don’t just straighten teeth,” Dr. Mansouri added. “We build relationships with families and help kids grow up smiling with confidence. FOREVERSMILE gives them the tools to protect that confidence for life.”Enroll TodayParents and patients interested in enrolling in the program can speak with a treatment coordinator during their next visit or call the office directly. The Helotes team offers free orthodontic consultations , so it’s easy to learn more about treatment options and retainer plans at no cost.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.