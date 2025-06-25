PNNL Demonstrates AI Innovations at National Competitiveness Expo

More than 25,000 participants from industry, government, academia, and the public recently gathered at the second Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) AI for National Competitiveness Expo, held in Washington, D.C., to explore recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI). A contingent of AI researchers and scientists from the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) participated in the event, presenting examples of recent AI innovation that has sparked rapid acceleration in research outcomes at the Lab.

Highlighting the event, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright joined SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari on the main stage to provide insights into the future of U.S. energy dominance. Wright discussed how to optimize energy research and development, accelerate breakthroughs, and streamline the permitting process to enhance energy innovation.

The Department of Energy (DOE) AI Pavilion, which was hosted by the DOE Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies, served as a central hub for attendees to engage with representatives from each of the 17 DOE national laboratories and learn about DOE's AI leadership.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright spoke with Special Competitive Studies Project President Ylli Bajraktari on U.S. energy leadership. (Photo by Sarah Wood | Department of Energy, Public Affairs)

“DOE and its national laboratories brought a remarkable presence to the recent AI Expo,” said Helena Fu, director of the DOE Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies. “The labs showcased exceptional demonstrations, presentations, and interactive booth experiences that highlighted DOE’s work to a wide audience. Our participation at this second annual AI Expo reflects DOE’s pivotal role in driving innovation and leadership in artificial intelligence.”

Autonomous laboratories and AI assistants featured by PNNL

PNNL representatives showcased high-impact research with a live demonstration and briefing session that attracted a highly engaged crowd.

Dan Schreiber demonstrated how Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s AI-based tool, RHAAPsody, can detect defects in thin films faster than humans can. (Photo by Margaret Mitchell-Jones | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

Materials scientist Dan Schreiber showed how PNNL is using AI tools to accelerate the design of next-generation materials and guide the next generation of materials science experiments. He showed how the Adaptive Tunability for Synthesis and Control via Autonomous Learning on Edge (AT SCALE) initiative, funded by PNNL, is developing autonomous experimentation and machine learning methods to more quickly create high-quality thin films, which are critical for fabricated electronics and devices. The AI-guided approach significantly reduces the time and cost of material synthesis and development without human intervention.

On the second day of the conference, computer scientist Robert Rallo, director of Program Development Office (interim) for the Physical and Computational Sciences Directorate, presented a live demonstration of ACCORD: AI Co-Scientist to Expedite Chemistry Catalysis Research. He shared how this PNNL-developed platform serves as “co-scientist” alongside researchers, empowering them to simulate and explore 3-D molecular structures, analyze data, and translate validation protocols into actionable instructions for robotic laboratory equipment enhancing both the speed and precision of experiments.

Engaging with key stakeholders

The expo provided a focal point for attendees to explore AI’s critical role in national competitiveness and underscored DOE's commitment to advancing AI research. At the DOE AI Pavilion, government representatives, including DOE Chief of Staff Carl Coe and others, mingled with industry researchers and representatives from scientific and technical institutions.

"Attending the AI Expo offered a remarkable glimpse into the rapid advancements of AI and its transformative role in serving our nation and the global community,” said Bobbie-Jo Webb-Robertson, director of the Biological Sciences Division at PNNL. “PNNL's presence at such events is invaluable, as it not only highlights our innovative contributions through the Center for AI and other initiatives but also reinforces our commitment to leveraging AI for national and international benefit."

“By taking part in this important event, DOE highlighted its commitment to advancing AI research and the role of the nation’s national laboratories in contributing to both national and global discussions on the future of AI,” said Court Corley, director of the Center for AI @PNNL. “As AI develops, PNNL’s work will continue to support meaningful progress in technological innovation and help bolster U.S. capabilities in an increasingly digital world.”