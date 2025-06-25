Anti-ICE Activists Help Convicted Child Rapist Evade ICE in Colorado

Colorado Rapid Response Network helped Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, a convicted child rapist and criminal illegal alien, evade ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON – After an anti-ICE activist group helped Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, a convicted child rapist, evade U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning the public to be on the lookout for this criminal illegal alien.

On June 20, 2025, ICE attempted to arrest Leon-Deras and members of the Colorado Rapid Response Network alerted Leon-Deras of ICE’s presence and facilitated his escape. The Colorado Rapid Response Network is known for protesting with bullhorns to warn illegal aliens and shouting profanities at ICE law enforcement officers attempting to arrest dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

Leon-Deras remains at large and is a public safety threat.

Criminal illegal alien: Jose Reyes Leon-Deras

“The Colorado Rapid Response Network and its 760 members disrupt ICE operations targeting dangerous criminal illegal aliens. In this case, they helped Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, an international fugitive and convicted child rapist, flee law enforcement— this dangerous monster is on the loose on American streets and could harm more innocent children,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “To report sightings of Leon-Deras, call 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) — help President Trump, Secretary Noem, and our brave law enforcement remove this public safety threat from our communities and make America safe again.”

If you know or suspect Leon-Deras’ whereabouts, do not approach. If seen, anonymous tips may be reported on this form and via the toll-free ICE tip line, (866) 347-2423.

