Yearling moose relocated out of Burley residential neighborhood

On Tuesday, June 24, a yearling moose was safely captured and relocated after it wandered into a residential neighborhood in Burley. Local law enforcement in Cassia County received multiple reports of the moose in a backyard during the early afternoon. Deputies quickly responded and notified nearby residents, advising them to avoid approaching the animal.

Idaho Fish and Game wildlife staff, with assistance from local law enforcement, safely anesthetized and captured the moose. It was then relocated to more suitable moose habitat in the southern portion of the region.

Wildlife in urban areas can create stressful situations for both the animal and nearby residents. In cases where relocation is necessary, the public is encouraged to maintain a safe distance and keep pets secure to ensure the safety of both the animal and the capture team.

Idaho Fish and Game receives multiple moose reports each year in the Burley area. These are most often yearling moose that have recently been driven off by their mothers as she prepares to care for a new calf.

A special thank you to local law enforcement for their assistance in capturing the moose and ensuring the safety of nearby residents throughout the afternoon.

For more information about moose, contact the Magic Valley Regional office at (208) 324-4359.