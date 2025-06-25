Multi-award Winning Red Dirt Radio Personality, 'Double J' John Jones EMCCE for Inaugural America’s Mountain Festival

“Double J” John Jones EMCCE. (Photo courtesy of Perini & Associates)

Well-known local media celebrity and Red Dirt DJ of the Year

Double J has an impressive track record and is perfect to be the festival master of ceremonies.” — said Michael Perini, AMF Public Information Director

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) officials announce “Double J” Jones as EMCCE for the inaugural event on July 5, 2025, at Woodland Station in downtown Woodland Park.“Double J has an impressive track record and is perfect to be the festival master of ceremonies,” said Michael Perini, AMF Public Information Director.Jones background:Oklahoma State University Grad (Stillwater) and friend of The Farm and Yellow HouseOwner - KICM Radio 97.7 - Ardmore, OK (2003-2008)2007 Oklahoma Music Award Winner - Red Dirt DJ of the Year2008 Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Winner - Country Radio Air Personality2008 Country Music Association Air Personality Finalist2010 Oklahoma Music Award Winner - Club Promoter of the YearPublisher, The Mountain Jackpot, distributed in Woodland Park and Teller County, CO“I am excited about the opportunity to be the EMCCE to introduce performers and keep the event flowing and about the positive impact this festival will have on our community,” Jones said.When asked to describe Red Dirt Music:“Red Dirt music is a gritty, rootsy blend of country, rock, folk, and Americana that originated in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and later spread into Texas. It gets its name from the distinctive red soil found in that region, but the term has come to represent a musical attitude as much as a geographic origin,” Jones said.“At its heart, Red Dirt is about authentic storytelling—songs that feel lived-in, often raw, and deeply personal. It’s not polished Nashville country; it’s more rebellious, more independent. Think of it as the musical cousin of outlaw country, with artists like Bob Childers (often called the Father of Red Dirt), Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jason Boland & the Stragglers, and Stoney LaRue helping shape its sound.”Jones added, “The genre grew out of a place called The Farm in Stillwater, a communal Yellow House where musicians jammed, wrote, and recorded together. That spirit of collaboration and freedom still defines Red Dirt today.”Ned LeDoux, the singer-songwriter and son of country legend Chris LeDoux, will headline the music festival. LeDoux has infused all of his records with realistic stories of life as a cowboy, his relationship with music royalty, and the pain and joy that infuse his work. Additional festival highlights include performances by world-renowned artists Michael Martin Murphey, Curtis Grimes, and Jon Wolfe.The festival will also spotlight Colorado favorites Jon Chandler, a multi-talented 7th generation Coloradan and a three-time Spur Award-winning author with Western Writers of America, and Ernie Martinez, a Denver native and instrumentalist who was inducted into the Colorado Blue Grass Hall of Honor, International Western Music Association's Instrumentalist of the Year 2018.Plus, A Cowboy’s Legacy, will be joining in the festivities. They are an ensemble of Woodland Park locals Tom and Donna Hatton, Evie Gutierrez, Hatton’s granddaughter, and Dan Park.The event schedule for the day is:12:00 pm – Gates Open1:15 pm – Presentation of the Colors and National Anthem, performed by Raquita Harper1:30 pm – Curtis Grimes3:00 pm – A Cowboy’s Legacy and Friends3:30 pm – Michael Martin Murphey5:00 pm – A Cowboy’s Legacy and Friends5:30 pm – Jon Wolfe7:00 pm – A Cowboy’s Legacy and Friends7:30 pm – Ned LeDoux9:00 pm – Event ClosesAMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art, and culture of the West. “LeDoux will bring life to our belief that music is a universal language with the power to unite people,” said Derek Waggoner, AMF event producer and chief executive officer of the Tava investor group, the entity constructing the Tava House property at Woodland Station. Event parking will be available at off-site lots, with limited handicap parking located at the festival site. Off-site parking will be located at the Saddle Club grounds on Hwy 24 in Woodland Park near Wal-Mart and at the Woodland Park High School on Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park. VIP parking instructions will be given directly to VIP ticket holders. Parking instructions can be found at www.americasmountainfestival.com Items allowed inside the festival grounds are:Standard-sized purses, bags, and backpacksBlankets, sheets, and other ground coveringsCameras (basic point and shoot models)BinocularsStrollersFolding lawn chairs or cloth chairs (No solid metal chairs)Umbrellas (regular size – no beach umbrellas or beach enclosures)Unopened, bottled water (no coolers)All bags and cameras will be searched by security staff before entry.Festival Sponsors to date include:Tava HousePark State Bank and TrustCharis Bible CollegeColorado Homes & Land Group, eXp RealtyBlack Bear BourbonParagon Culinary SchoolLamb ExcavatingThomas General ContractorsMicrotel/Woodland County LodgeSolid Grounds Coffee HouseTeller WifiThe CowhandThe Case AdvantageColorado Gear Lab/Zebz’s OutfittersGreat Western Ranch and LandAltitude MotorsportsRocky Mountain Sound, Light & VideoFarmers Insurance – Bradley AgencyTeam Sato RealtyTweeds Fine FurnishingsRainbow Valley RanchPBJ Cattle CompanyColorado Horse HayGreat Outdoors AdventuresBierwerksEarthwise Waste SolutionsHistoric Triple B RanchNinniflyA portion of the festival proceeds will be donated to support the Northeast Teller County Fire Department, located in Woodland Park. To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or info@americasmountainfestival.com.Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are on sale now at TicketSauce -# # #SAVE THE DATE!July 5, 2025, is an inaugural musical festival in Woodland Park, CO, presented by America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on Facebook for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp . And be sure to visit our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com MEDIA ADVISORYMembers of the news media are allowed access to the festival. Please contact: AMF Public Relations Office: 719-651-5943. Email: americasmountainfestival@gmail.com

