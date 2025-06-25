ADOT begins project to widen I-10 between Kino, Country Club

TUCSON – The Arizona Department of Transportation has kicked off a project to reconstruct and widen Interstate 10 between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road southeast of downtown Tucson. The $600 million project is the largest highway construction project in Southern Arizona history and includes additional lanes on I-10 as well as new interchanges to reduce delays and enhance safety. The project will include: Widen I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Kino Parkway and Alvernon Way with auxiliary lanes

Reconstruct the interchange at Kino Parkway

Construct a new interchange Country Club Road that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10

Remove the existing interchange Palo Verde Road

Construct a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange

Construct an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex Throughout the project, ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction on I-10 during peak travel times while maintaining access to businesses. Initial project work will include overnight lane restrictions on I-10 between Park Avenue and Palo Verde Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Motorists can sign up for traffic alerts on the project website, I-10KinotoCountryClub. Construction is expected to continue through 2028. The project is the first to result from a study completed in 2020 that recommended how to best improve mobility along a roughly 10-mile stretch of I-10 from I-19 to Kolb Road. The study also identified an alignment for an extension of State Route 210 (Barraza Aviation Parkway) along Alvernon Way that will connect I-10 to downtown Tucson. For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.