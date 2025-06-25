Barrel One Collective Acquires Greater Good Brewing

Dan Kenary (CEO B1C) and Paul Wengender (Founder Greater Good) Share a Pulp Daddy Dan Kenary (CEO B1C) and Paul Wengender (Founder Greater Good) Share a Beer

New England’s Largest Craft Beer Collective Expands Portfolio with Nation’s Leading Imperial Beer Brand

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New England’s Largest Craft Beer Collective Expands Portfolio with Nation’s Leading Imperial Beer BrandBarrel One Collective, the largest craft beer producer in New England, proudly announces the acquisition of Worcester, Massachusetts-based Magnitude & Permanence, the parent company of Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company. As the country’s first and only all-imperial brewing company, the strategic addition of Greater Good bolsters Barrel One’s position in the high-ABV craft segment and adds a uniquely bold voice to its portfolio of storied brands.“Greater Good has carved out a distinct space in the craft world with its unapologetically big, flavorful beers and cult following in Central Mass.,” said Dan Kenary, CEO of Barrel One Collective. “Their team’s focus on quality, authenticity, innovation, and community perfectly aligns with our company values and shared ambition of pushing the boundaries of what craft beer can be.” This acquisition marks a full-circle moment for Dan Kenary as a Worcester native now operating a beloved local brewery in his hometown.Founded in 2016, Greater Good is best known for its award-winning line of imperial IPAs, stouts, and lagers – including Pulp Daddy, Greylock, Giant Pumpkin, and Good Night Moon – all brewed at 8% ABV or higher. The Worcester taproom and kitchen will remain fully operational under the new structure, as will the brewery. This was an important element to both companies that this brewery continues to serve as a hub for experimental releases, food pairings, and fan engagement.The addition of Greater Good brings the Barrel One portfolio to 15 brands and nine brewery and taproom locations across four states (MA, NH, NY, VT), further solidifying its position as the premier craft collective in the Northeast and the 13th largest craft producer nationally.“We’re proud to be joining a collective that understands what it means to stay true to your roots while still thinking big,” said Paul Wengender, Founder of Greater Good (GG). “The union with Barrel One helps power GG’s ability to pursue new growth opportunities for the brand while continuing to deliver the balanced, drinkable, imperial beers that our fervent fan base expects.”JT Ethier, Site Head and Business Director at GG’s 15,000 square foot Worcester location, added, “This integration serves as a catalyst for expanding the reach of our award-winning liquids across the collective’s distribution network as we double down on building culture and connectivity within the craft beer community.”Barrel One will incorporate Greater Good into its broader platform while retaining the independent spirit and creative direction of the brand. “Greater Good will deepen our foothold in Massachusetts and bring strong, complementary products to our portfolio,” said Steve Kierstead, Chief Commercial Officer at Barrel One. “The company brings a fearless brewing ethos, commitment to excellence, and loyal fanbase that we’re excited to welcome into the family.”This announcement is the latest in a series of strategic moves Barrel One has made since December 2024 to position the collective for growth and build momentum among its brands. The Greater Good acquisition also demonstrates Barrel One’s ongoing commitment to partnering with like-minded brewers who are redefining what it means to be a craft beer brand in today’s evolving beverage and consumer landscape.For media inquiries, please contact:Barrel One Collective PR📧 Press@BarrelOneBeer.comFor business inquiries:📧 hello@barrelonebeer.comAbout Barrel One CollectiveBarrel One Collective (B1C) was formed in December 2024 with the landmark merger between Mass. Bay Brewing Company (Boston, MA) and Finestkind Brewing (Hampton, NH). B1C celebrates the independent craft brewing industry through the legacy and innovation of its 15 brands, including craft beer brands Harpoon, Long Trail, Smuttynose, Wachusett, Greater Good, UFO, Shed, Five Boroughs, Clown Shoes, Catamount, and Otter Creek, in addition to Dunkin’ Spiked, Crystal Light Vodka Refreshers, Island District Cocktails, and Spiked Italian Ice. B1C operates nine brewery and taproom locations across four states (MA, NH, NY, VT) and is headquartered at the original home of Harpoon Brewery in Boston’s Seaport District. Barrel One proudly represents 3 breweries that were the first in their states (MA, NH, VT) including Harpoon with MA Permit #001 from 1986. The company has national distribution capabilities with a focus on the Northeast market. More info: https://barrelonecollective.com/

