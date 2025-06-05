HARPOON TO OPEN ITS FIRST BREWERY AND PUBLIC HOUSE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Logo

Harpoon at Queen City Center in Downtown Manchester Will be the Brand’s Fifth Location in New England

In addition to our current locations in Boston, Windsor, VT, Boston Common, and at Logan Airport, we’re excited to give craft beer lovers an exciting new public house destination in Manchester, NH.” — Charlie Storey, VP of Special Events and Brewery Festivals for Harpoon

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The maker of New England’s original IPA, Harpoon Brewery, announced today that it will be opening a fun, modern gathering place in New Hampshire. This is Harpoon’s first location in the Granite State.Harpoon at Queen City Center, which boasts an experimental brewery, restaurant, and taproom with indoor, outdoor, and event space, is located in the heart of downtown Manchester at 215 Canal Street.The 9,216 square foot space will feature:• Indoor Space: A restaurant and taproom with a 215-person seating capacity, including a sleek bar area that seats 50, and two private event spaces• Outdoor Space: An outdoor beer garden and deck with an 82-person seating capacity• Food and Beverage: A 3.5 BBL brewery with 20 tap lines, a wide array of craft beers plus cocktails and wine, and a full food menu that includes snacks, small plates, bar pies, large plates, a kid’s menu, and weekend brunch offerings• Private Event Space: Dedicated and flexible space for private parties, corporate functions, and special performances• Live EntertainmentHarpoon at Queen City Center will be open to the general public starting Sunday, June 15. Guests will be welcomed during the following operating hours:• Monday through Friday: 11am to 11pm• Saturday: 10am to 11pm• Sunday: 10am to 10pm“Harpoon has die-hard fans all across the Northeast and beyond,” said Charlie Storey, VP of Special Events and Brewery Festivals for Harpoon, “so in addition to our current locations in Boston’s Seaport, Windsor, VT, Boston Common’s Summer Pop Up, and at Logan Airport, we’re excited to give craft beer lovers an exciting new public house destination in Manchester, NH. The space is fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome the community to Harpoon at Queen City Center.”Operated by General Manager John Maggs, the location will offer a variety of contemporary American dishes and give a nod to Manchester’s roots. As the home of the first chicken tender, Harpoon has created a special “Tender Town Tower” – a super-shareable tower of chicken tenders. The perfect complement to cold craft beers, the menu features pretzels with IPA beer cheese, onion dip with house BBQ chips, wings, calamari, duck fat fries, bar pizzas, hot sandwiches and burgers, and more. The bar will serve up Harpoon craft favorites like Harpoon IPA, Day Drifter, Summer Style, and Rec. League, and exclusive, house-brewed reserve batches of specialty beers. The 20-tap bar will also offer rotating lines of guest beers.Centrally located off I-293 in Manchester, NH, Harpoon is the largest tenant within Queen City Center, a brand new 30,000 square-foot entertainment destination bringing together some of the area’s most sought-after food and beverage, sports and fitness, art and music, and retail offerings all under one roof. Fellow tenants include City Club Golf, Barre Life, Clyde’s Cupcakes, Wicked Joyful, Ornate Beauty, GYK, Big Brick Productions, and Windy Films.For details on the latest brews, events, collaborations, and more, follow Harpoon Brewery on Instagram , TikTok, or Facebook , or sign up for Harpoon’s email newsletter at harpoonbrewery.com.ABOUT HARPOON BREWERYHarpoon Brewery was founded in 1986 by beer lovers who wanted more and better beer options. When the Brewery was founded, Harpoon was issued Brewing Permit #001 by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts since it was the first to brew commercially in Boston after a dormant period of about 25 years. Since then, it has expanded beyond the Seaport District in Boston with locations in Windsor, VT, Manchester, NH, a Boston Common Summer Pop-Up, and Logan Airport. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases.

