Harpoon Brewery Reclaims Its Heritage with a Modern New Look for Its Flagship Craft Beer — Harpoon IPA

Heritage Meets Modern Design Elements Firsts Are Forever Can Reveal

The design refresh proudly declares Harpoon IPA as “Boston’s IPA,” charting the brand’s next chapter of growth while honoring its legacy, loved by generations

Seeing this design come to life is both nostalgic and energizing. It honors where we started while showing how much more there is ahead for Harpoon IPA” — Dan Kenary

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harpoon Brewery, Boston’s first craft brewery and home to New England’s original IPA, today unveiled a refreshed look for its flagship beer, Harpoon IPA. The redesign marks the first major update since 2020 and will begin rolling off the brewery’s production lines in January 2026, appearing on shelves in February. This timing aligns with the 40th Anniversary of Harpoon Brewery, which received Brewing Permit #001 in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 1986.Rooted in four design pillars — heritage with confidence, authentic localism, reliable quality, and accessible expertise — the new packaging reclaims Harpoon’s storied identity in a contemporary, confident way. The refreshed look celebrates Harpoon IPA’s deep Boston roots while expressing its timeless appeal for a new generation of drinkers.“Harpoon IPA was the first IPA to hit the New England market back in 1993, and it’s been setting the standard for quality and approachability ever since,” said Rob Day, VP of Marketing at Barrel One Collective. “This refresh was about ensuring the brand packaging looks as strong as the beer inside tastes. We worked closely with our agency partners at GYK to capture Harpoon’s role as Boston’s IPA — confident, familiar, and proudly local, yet always evolving for the next era of IPA drinkers.”The refresh puts “Boston’s IPA” front and center and modernizes Harpoon’s Heritage DNA. A bold blue field showcases the classic HARPOON wordmark, while the orange “IPA” lockup sharpens on-shelf hierarchy. The anchor-and-ribbon emblem (with EST ’86 and 6.0% ABV) is simplified and redrawn for clarity, and supporting linework and typography are tightened to feel cleaner and more precise. The new look also carries forward some original heritage details, giving a nod to the harpoon and tiger lily. The result is a maritime-forward look and feel that honors Harpoon’s heritage while also reading as unmistakably modern.Dan Kenary, Harpoon Co-Founder and President of Barrel One Collective, added, “We’ve always taken pride in being part of Boston’s story. From day one, Harpoon was brewed for this community — our friends, our neighborhoods, and our city. Seeing this design come to life is both nostalgic and energizing. It honors where we started while showing how much more there is ahead for Harpoon IPA.”The redesign will extend across all formats — from cans and bottles to six-packs, twelve-packs, and tap handles — ensuring a cohesive and modern presence wherever fans enjoy Harpoon IPA.While the packaging has evolved, the beer itself remains unchanged — the same bright, floral, and crisp IPA that helped define a category and continues to lead with reliable quality and unmistakable flavor.________________________________________About Harpoon BreweryFounded in 1986, Harpoon Brewery was the first craft brewery to open in Boston and one of the first in New England. Harpoon’s mission has always been to build community through great beer and shared experiences. Harpoon IPA, first introduced in 1993, remains a cornerstone of New England craft brewing — a testament to quality, consistency, and the spirit of Boston. Since then, Harpoon Brewery has expanded beyond its home base in the Seaport District in Boston, with locations in Windsor, VT, Manchester, NH, a Boston Common Summer Pop-Up, and Logan Airport. Harpoon's line of craft beer features its award-winning IPA and seasonal beers, along with special limited releases.About Barrel One CollectiveBarrel One Collective unites celebrated regional breweries — including Harpoon, Long Trail, Smuttynose, and Wachusett — under one mission: to champion quality craft beverages rooted in community and creativity.Press ContactsRob DayVP Of Marketingrday@barrelonebeer.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.