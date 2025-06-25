Sarcoma Foundation of America Expands Globally With the Addition of Pan Pantziarka

Sarcoma Foundation of America

Pan Pantziarka joined SFA as Director of Europe Strategy and Engagement. Pantziarka will support SFA’s Global department in expanding its international reach.

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) announces today that Pan Pantziarka has joined the organization as Director of Europe Strategy and Engagement. In this role, Pantziarka will support SFA’s Global department in expanding its international reach to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma.

Pantziarka has worked in oncology for nearly 15 years, following the death of his son, George, to osteosarcoma. As a scientist, his main areas of focus include sarcoma, cancer predisposition, and drug repurposing. As a patient advocate, he has focused on bone sarcomas, ultra-rare sarcomas, and Li Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS). He is the chairman and co-founder of the UK LFS patient organization, the George Pantziarka TP53 Trust, and serves as a co-leader of the Bone Sarcoma Alliance. Pantziarka holds a PhD in computer science and machine learning and continues to be involved in data science in the service of sarcoma patients.

SFA currently funds research in eleven countries outside the United States and provides education, awareness, and support to people diagnosed with sarcoma worldwide. Its Podcast, Sarcoma Stories, reaches people touched by sarcoma on six continents.



About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization based in the United States. SFA’s mission is to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with sarcoma to increase the number of survivors. We do this by funding and advancing research, educating and providing resources for people diagnosed with sarcoma, advocating on behalf of the community, bringing together the collective sarcoma voice, and growing awareness about the disease. For more information, please visit www.curesarcoma.org.

About Sarcoma

Sarcoma is a rare cancer in adults (1 percent of all adult cancers) but rather prevalent in children (about 15% of all childhood cancers). In the U.S., over 17,000 people are diagnosed with sarcoma each year, and more than 7,000 die from the disease. Around 236,000 patients and families are living with sarcoma at any given time. Globally, over 187,000 people are diagnosed each year, and more than 116,000 die from sarcoma.

