Partnerize Acquires Konnecto and Establishes the AI-Powered Future of Partnerships, Sets Sights on 3X Category Growth

NEW YORK AND TEL AVIV, NEW YORK, ISRAEL, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Partnerize , the leading global platform for partnership automation, today announced its acquisition of Konnecto, an AI-powered emerging disruptor in the affiliate marketing technology space. This landmark move signals a new, intelligence-driven chapter for the partnership channel, promising to eradicate legacy limitations and cement partnerships as a cornerstone of the modern marketing mix.The acquisition immediately empowers Partnerize clients to take decisive action and gain a competitive advantage within their partner programs. With access to Konnecto-AI, a sophisticated set of solutions designed to amplify partnership management, clients will receive targeted partner performance recommendations, instantly highlight competitive gaps, and prescribe optimizations. This suite includes:- Advanced partner discovery capabilities to identify and recruit high-potential new partners, leveraging AI for AI-powered optimization and personalization in affiliate recruitment and matching.- AI-powered insights to provide data-driven guidance for partner selection and optimization, turning enhanced data insights into actionable strategies.- Competitive intelligence to understand competitive partner strategies and identify opportunities, facilitating diversification of traffic sources and strategic growth beyond traditional channels.- Predictive fraud and risk scoring to protect program integrity and investment, further strengthening Partnerize's category-leading fraud detection capabilities via our BrandVerity solution.- Robust clickstream measurement for granular path to performance analysis.- Benchmark reporting to measure success against industry standards.The integration of Konnecto’s technology is underway, with initial pioneering features slated for release in the coming months. “This acquisition isn’t just about expanding capabilities. It marks a turning point for the entire category,” said Joe Porten, Board Chair of Partnerize and a Managing Director at Accel-KKR. “Partnerize is helping redefine what’s possible by moving beyond legacy affiliate models and leading partnership marketing into the AI era.”"This acquisition marks a pivotal step in accelerating our evolution beyond the SaaS platform era, where workflow automation and performance measurement redefined affiliate marketing, toward an AI–powered future," said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize."As the industry enters a new phase where real-time intelligence, outcome-based optimization, and higher-margin decisioning will separate the next generation of leaders from legacy incumbents, Partnerize is committed to leading that transformation, continued Gilbert. “Konnecto brings the DNA to fuel our AI-native vision — powering strategy, boosting performance, and securing our position as the category’s innovation leader.”Konnecto’s AI-driven technology allows brands to uncover untapped partner opportunities by analyzing vast datasets, identifying synergistic relationships, and predicting performance with remarkable accuracy. These capabilities will provide an advantage in redefining the economic landscape of partnership marketing, offering brands capabilities to scale, optimize, and future-proof their partner programs through AI-powered solutions. This also includes the potential for greater Integration with AI tools across the marketing ecosystem.Erez Nahom, Co-Founder & CEO of Konnecto, stated, "Joining Partnerize is a monumental opportunity to realize our collective vision at an accelerated pace. We’ve always championed the transformative power of data in shaping partnership strategies. Together, we are unleashing an indispensable, AI-first solution designed to cement the strategic preeminence of partnerships, central to brand growth as any other major marketing channel, by building upon Partnerize's strong existing foundation to pioneer new advancements."This acquisition signifies Partnerize's strategic geographic expansion into Israel, a globally recognized hub for technological innovation. The addition of Konnecto's engineering and data science talent bolsters Partnerize's research and development capabilities, accelerating the organization’s commitment to serve as a catalyst in driving a 3x increase in global category spend over the next three years.About Partnerize: Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation, helping the world's leading brands build, manage, and scale their partnership programs. The Partnerize platform provides a complete suite of tools to discover, recruit, activate, optimize, and pay partners globally, transforming the partnership channel into a primary driver of business growth.About Konnecto: Konnecto is an AI-powered platform featuring its Intelligence Suite, which provides advanced partner discovery, AI-powered insights, competitive intelligence, predictive fraud and risk scoring, robust click stream measurement, and benchmark reporting to enable brands to identify and activate strategic partnerships. Its advanced data analytics and predictive intelligence help businesses unlock new revenue streams and expand their market reach.

