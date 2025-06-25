Sems Makeup Artistry and Alamea Palm Beach Named Official Glam Partners for PodPlus Studios in Jupiter, Florida

The PodPlus studio is inside The Mother Ship, located in Jupiter Florida. Sarah Sems of Sems Makeup Artistry, Official Makeup Artist for PodPlus Studios in Jupiter, FL April Orlando (right) and her daughter, Lauren Harcus, founders of Alamea Palm Beach. Photo by Courtney Wells

Sems Makeup Artistry and Alamea Palm Beach partner with PodPlus Studios to elevate the creator experience with professional glam services and luxury products

We built PodPlus to go beyond being just a recording space - it’s a hub for creativity and innovation. Partnering with Sarah and Alamea completes the vision.” — Holly Meyer Lucas, co-founder of PodPlus Studios and founder of Hype Boss

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PodPlus Studios , the new podcast and video recording studio in Jupiter, Florida, today announced the official appointment of Sarah Sems, founder of Sems Makeup Artistry , and Alamea Palm Beach as the studio’s official glam partners. This collaboration brings a new level of polish and professionalism to the creator experience, further solidifying PodPlus’s position as the premier full-service content studio in the region.Sarah Sems is widely known across South Florida for her elevated, camera-ready aesthetic and expertise in natural glam. Alamea Palm Beach, a luxury beauty brand known for its clean, high-performance formulas, perfectly complements Sarah’s artistry by providing products that enhance every on-camera look with a natural yet professional finish.As part of this exclusive partnership, Sarah Sems will offer services to PodPlus clients producing video podcasts, social media content, and on-screen brand storytelling - helping them feel confident and look their best. Together with Alamea, they create a seamless and elevated glam experience for creators.“We built PodPlus to go beyond being just a recording space - it’s a hub for creativity and innovation,” said Holly Meyer Lucas, co-founder of PodPlus Studios and founder of Hype Boss. “Partnering with Sarah and Alamea completes the vision. Together, they bring artistry, professionalism, and the perfect products to empower our creators to look and feel their absolute best for every recording.”PodPlus Studio Debut Event – June 25, 2025To celebrate the official launch of the studio and this new partnership, PodPlus Studios will host its Studio Debut event on Wednesday, June 25, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Mother Ship, located in the heart of Jupiter, Florida.This open-house-style celebration will offer local creators, entrepreneurs, influencers, and business owners an opportunity to tour the brand-new space, meet the PodPlus team, and enjoy light bites, champagne, and music. Guests will also receive complimentary mini makeup touch-ups from Sarah Sems using luxury products by Alamea Palm Beach.ABOUT SEMS MAKEUP ARTISTRYSarah Sems, the founder of Sems Makeup Artistry, is an accomplished makeup artist with deep experience in live events, on-camera shoots, and brand-forward content. Known for her ability to enhance natural features while creating a polished, camera-ready look, Sarah has become the go-to choice for business leaders, influencers, and media personalities across Palm Beach County. Her studio is based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and she regularly works with commercial, bridal, and content production clients. Go to www.semsmakeupartistry.com to learn more or follow Sems Makeup Artistry on Instagram at @semsmakeupartistry.ABOUT ALAMEA PALM BEACHAlamea Palm Beach is a luxury beauty brand dedicated to creating clean, high-performance products that inspire confidence and elevate everyday beauty. With a focus on innovative formulas and elegant presentation, Alamea is beloved by professionals and individuals alike. The brand embodies a commitment to performance, purity, and sophistication, making it the ideal partner for creators seeking to put their best face forward. Learn more at www.alameapalmbeach.com or follow them on Instagram at @alameapalmbeach.ABOUT PODPLUS STUDIOSPodPlus Studios is a professional podcast production and video content creation studio located inside The Mother Ship in Jupiter, Florida. A strategic collaboration between Podpopuli, the nationally recognized podcast production company, and Hype Boss, a Jupiter-based branding and public relations firm, PodPlus offers creators a professionally engineered space to record, produce, and publish standout content. Packages include long-form podcast and video production services, short-form video content, studio-grade lighting, and multi-camera setups, as well as branding, editing, and monetization tools.From first-time podcasters to seasoned influencers, PodPlus is the go-to content hub for professionals and brands looking to scale with video and audio storytelling—without the stress of editing, tech setup, or DIY production. To learn more, visit www.podplusstudios.com or follow on Instagram at @podplus.studios.

