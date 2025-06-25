Tori Branum, Veteran, of Georgia appointed VFAF Veterans for America First National Ambassador said Stan Fitzgerald

Tori Branum appointed VFAF National Ambassador

Tori Branum, Marine Veteran, of Georgia has been named VFAF Veterans for America First National Ambassador said Stan Fitzgerald

Tori is a tough as nails Marine that will fight to save America, we are honored to have her join the team” — Jared Craig VFAF Vice President

VIDALIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From: Veterans for America First Marine Corps veteran and firearms instructor Tori Branum has been appointed a National Ambassador for Veterans for America First (VFAF). Branum, a former marksmanship instructor and founder of Middle Georgia Female Firearms Training, brings over two decades of service-driven leadership to the national veteran's organization.A Georgia congressional candidate for the 12th District, Branum is recognized for her grassroots outreach, veteran advocacy, and strong support for the Second Amendment. Her appointment underscores VFAF’s commitment to elevating voices with real-world military and community service experience.Veterans for America First (VFAF) is a national grassroots coalition of U.S. military veterans, first responders, and patriotic Americans founded in 2015 by Admiral Charles Kubic. The organization advocates for America First policies, supports pro-veteran candidates, and promotes strong national defense, secure borders, and constitutional values. In recent years VFAF is known for its production of documentary films such as "The Fall of Deceit", "Border Invasion an American Crisis" and "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement"The VFAF Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement: https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/ Veterans for America First now cited by Ballotpedia for notable candidate endorsements.

