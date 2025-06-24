Program aims to ease navigating resources for Veterans

The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering.

If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed trying to find the right support services as a Veteran, you’re not alone. From housing needs to employment and mental health resources, knowing where to start or how to apply can feel like a full-time job. That’s where PATRIOTlink, an open-access resource database from Code of Support Foundation comes in. And now, it’s better than ever.

A better way to find support

PATRIOTlink has launched a new pilot program designed to make resource navigation easier for Veterans and military families searching for assistance. This update introduces a referral feature, built specifically for partner case managers, but with major benefits for Veterans:

Secure file storage: All of your information stays safe in one place.

Chat with a case manager: A built-in chat tool makes it easier to stay in touch with your case manager or the PATRIOTlink team, ensuring that you feel supported at all times.

Progress tracking: You and your case manager can keep tabs on applications, updates and follow-ups all in one place, keeping you organized and informed.

Integration with VA

Additionally, PATRIOTlink now connects directly with VA through a secure application programming interface (API), which allows eligible users to upload their information to their platform account. If you’re a Title 38 Veteran, you can securely reference your VA profile when applying for support services on the platform, making verification more efficient.

Built with Community in Mind

So far, 21 nonprofit organizations have joined the pilot program. These include groups that specialize in mental health, employment, education support, recreational programs, service animals, caregiver support and more. All of these programs are ready to support Veterans.

By using PATRIOTlink’s referral feature and VA API, partners are equipped to do this work on your behalf even more effectively and efficiently.

Why this matters

There are over 45,000 Veteran support organizations across the U.S., but navigating the entire system of resources can be incredibly difficult. PATRIOTlink is working to bring them all together into one easy-to-use, accessible platform for you and your family.

Since 2016, PATRIOTlink.org has been connecting Veterans and their families to vetted, free or low-cost programs nationwide. Whether you’re transitioning out of service, in need of support, or helping a fellow Veteran find resources, these updates will provide you with the ease of use and peace of mind you’ve been searching for. Visit patriotlink.org to get started today.