VA enlists digital tool to help prevent Veteran suicide 

VA’s long-standing digital tool that helps reduce Veterans’ homelessness was recently expanded to aid in suicide prevention.

The Status Query and Response Exchange System (SQUARES) is a VA web application launched in 2015. It provides VA employees and external organizations such as homeless service community partners, law enforcement partners (police departments, sheriff departments, courts and jails) and local, state and federal agencies with reliable, detailed information about Veteran eligibility for VA homeless assistance.

Now in 2025, it includes Veteran verification and eligibility for VA suicide prevention, legal services and health care. This is in addition to the Veterans Crisis Line (dial 988, press 1) available to all Veterans 24/7.

“When using SQUARES, the user is searching on behalf of Veterans who are in crisis for one of these services. Our job is to take a Veteran out of crisis immediately. Help them with whatever we can do,” said Ray Ivaska, VA’s product line manager for SQUARES.

Making a difference

Users submit identity attributes for homeless or otherwise at-risk individuals (name, date of birth, Social Security Number, sex) and SQUARES returns information regarding the Veteran’s status, eligibility for health care and VA programs.

SQUARES is making a major impact in the community. For more information, watch the following videos: SQUARES Overview and SQUARES Search Tools.

In states, cities and towns nationwide, the SQUARES capability is vastly improving housing access for Veterans. It will now also help state and local governments and organizations identify and connect Veterans with VA suicide prevention and legal services.

“VA’s SQUARES technology is positively enhancing our service delivery in New York City,” said NYC Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner James Hendon. “SQUARES enables agency staff to identify Veteran clients within existing caseloads, helping to connect more Veterans with the benefits they’ve rightfully earned. While only 24.1 percent of NYC Veterans currently self-identify, SQUARES has helped us reach those who might otherwise remain unseen in the system. We applaud VA’s implementation of this tool and look forward to expanding its use to improve access to care for our Veterans and their families.”

In practice, SQUARES increases speed in Veteran eligibility determinations and improves visibility of resources for homeless Veterans and those at risk for suicide.

Community advocates

States, cities, local governments, and organizations that encounter Veterans in their communities needing assistance can register for SQUARES. This allows governments and local organizations, often closest to Veterans in need, to direct necessary assistance where it is needed the most. VA encourages our state, city, and local partners to register for and use SQUARES so that every Veteran can access the support they have earned and the vital care they need.