Common misconceptions about “Veterans’ Preference”

Did you know? Veterans who are disabled or who served on active duty in the Armed Forces during certain specified time periods or in military campaigns are entitled to preference in hiring for many Federal government jobs—including jobs at VA. This is called Veterans’ Preference. Prioritizing Veteran hires allows VA and other Federal agencies to benefit from the unique skills Veterans gained in the military and give back to those who served our country.

Despite existing in some form since the Civil War, there are still some misconceptions about Veterans’ Preference. Let’s clear up a few common ones.

Misconception #1: Veterans’ Preference applies to all Federal jobs.

Veterans’ Preference applies to many Federal jobs. However, it does not apply to positions in the Senior Executive Service or Executive Branch positions that require Senate confirmation. It also does not apply to Title 38 positions, which focus on direct patient care and research roles within the VA health care system.

Misconception #2: Veterans’ Preference can help Veterans get promotions

Veterans’ Preference provides Veteran candidates with an advantage in the hiring process for new roles. It does not apply to promotions, reassignments, transfers or reinstatements.

Misconception #3: Veterans’ Preference guarantees Federal employment for Veterans.

While Veterans’ Preference does give Veterans an edge in the selection process, they still need to meet job requirements and qualifications. While hiring managers must give priority consideration to qualified Veterans, they still get to decide the best candidate for the job.

Work at VA

VA believes strongly in the value of the military experience and is committed to hiring Veterans. Learn more about Veterans’ Preference on VA Careers.