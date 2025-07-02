And the 2025 Veterans Day poster contest winner is…

Earlier this year, the Veterans Day National Committee (VDNC) called on professional and amateur artists to create picture perfect designs that reflect the theme of this year’s Veterans Day observance. There were more than 180 entries from artists with varied backgrounds and levels of experience.

The votes are in and the winner of the 2025 Veterans Day Poster Contest is Jeremy D. Carpenter, whose creation “Unified by Service” reflects the 2025 Veterans Day theme “Service to Our Nation” by visually uniting all uniformed services under one flag and one purpose.

Carpenter is an Army Veteran living in Lowell, Arkansas, with his wife and son. Though not a professional artist, he turns to creative outlets like design, music and writing when inspiration strikes. For him, art is a way to reflect on experiences, express emotion and share meaning with others. He is grateful for the opportunity to contribute in this small way and hopes that his work can speak to others in ways that matter to them.

“Unified by Service” is “formal, structured and patriotic. It pays tribute to all Veterans regardless of when or where they served, and it emphasizes that service to the nation is not confined to one uniform, one battlefield or one generation. The eagle, flag, and seals work together to portray unity, honor and a continued commitment to freedom.”

The Veterans Day poster will be displayed in VA facilities, military installations and municipal buildings across America. It will also serve as the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day commemoration at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11.

Thank you to all who used their creativity to show appreciation for our Veterans. We welcome you to enter the 2026 Veterans Day competition and we look forward to seeing your future artistic creations.