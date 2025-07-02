Bench crafted by teenager honors women Veterans

On June 12, 2025, the West Texas VA Health Care System proudly unveiled a handcrafted bench donated by the Howard County, Texas 4-H. The bench is intended to be more than a place to sit—it is a tribute to the courage and service of all Veterans, especially women.

June 12 marks the anniversary of the 1948 Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which allowed women to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. Armed Forces. The day serves to highlight the vital role women have played—and continue to play—in defending our nation.

The commemorative bench was designed and painted by 17-year-old Claire Wegner, a member of Howard County 4-H. Adorned with service-themed motifs, the bench offers a quiet, reflective space for Veterans, staff and families at the George H. O’Brien, Jr. VA Medical Center courtyard.

“This project gave me a way to say thank you to all Veterans who’ve served our country,” said Wegner. “I hope this bench gives our Veterans a peaceful place to rest and feel appreciated.”

Howard County 4-H, part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, has a long tradition of youth leadership and service. Through hands-on projects in agriculture, civic engagement and the arts, the organization helps young people develop a sense of community responsibility.

The bench was part of a 4-H welding class initiative encouraging students to create works that reflect service and civic pride. Wegner’s submission stood out for its heartfelt message and purposeful design.

“We are honored to accept this thoughtful gift,” said Robert Hoff, associate director of West Texas VA. “This bench isn’t just a piece of art—it’s a meaningful tribute from a young community member who deeply respects our Veterans and will stand in quiet remembrance and tribute to some of our nation’s trailblazing women.”