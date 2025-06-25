The summit—attended by Lockheed Martin, Industry leaders, the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO), and top-tier defense primes—spotlighted collaboration, partnership, and unwavering commitment to War Fighter. Held under the theme “Predictability, Performance, Partnership,” Dan Justine, Sr. Manager NGAS, emphasized critical sustainment initiatives driving fleet readiness for over 1,170 F-35 aircraft globally. ETI Tech President Andrew Chavez joined the Supplier Panel to share insights on production readiness, performance metrics, and field-driven feedback—reinforcing the company's role as an extension of the call to action: Air Dominance.

ETI Tech: Precision Machining, Welding, & Assembly at the Q2 2025 F-35 Support Equipment Supplier Summit hosted by Northrop Grumman.

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETI Tech Invited to Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2025 F-35 Supplier Summit ETI Tech, a long-standing precision manufacturer supporting the F-35 Lightning II program, attended the Q2 2025 F-35 Support Equipment Supplier Summit hosted by Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, California.The summit—attended by Lockheed Martin, Industry leaders, the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO), and top-tier defense primes—spotlighted collaboration, partnership, and unwavering commitment to War Fighter.Held under the theme “Predictability, Performance, Partnership,” Northrup leadership emphasized critical sustainment initiatives driving fleet readiness for over 1,170 F-35 aircraft globally.ETI Tech President Andrew Chavez joined the Supplier Panel to share insights on production readiness, performance metrics, and field-driven feedback—reinforcing the company's role as an extension of the call to action: Air Dominance.Key Highlights:• Active suppliers of assemblies, materials, systems, and components across multiple F-35 variants attended and collaborated• Panel representation at Supplier Summit, reinforcing voice-of-field and supply chain insights• Collaboration with JPO to improve sustainment system predictability and warfighter outcomesThis annual summit marks another milestone in ETI Tech’s drive to support the Defense Department’s largest aircraft program with speed, quality, and total accountability. As the F-35 sustainment landscape grows more complex, ETI Tech will position itself to become a more valuable and trusted partner committed to readiness, resilience, and results.________________________________________ETI Tech Achieves Structural Welding Certification for F-35 Sustainment ProgramWithin weeks of attending the annual summit ETI achieved a major advancement by earning its structural welding certification for both Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin.“Achieving the structural welding approval is a major step forward. It shows we’re not only committed to precision machining and assembly—we’re actively scaling our capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the Warfighter,” – Andrew Chavez, ETI / Starwin President. ________________________________________More about ETI / StarwinPrecision, Partnership, Performance.For over two decades, ETI Technologies and Starwin Industries have set the benchmark for reliability in aerospace and defense manufacturing. Trusted by leading primes and Tier 1 suppliers, our companies are recognized for delivering mission-critical components on time and to spec—every time.Backed by a proven track record that includes support for platforms like the F-35, F-15, F-16, F-22, and C-5, we specialize in precision machining, EDM, welding, assembly, composites, electro-mechanical assemblies, and ground support equipment. From prototyping through full-rate production, our vertically integrated operations ensure lean, agile, and cost-effective solutions for our customers.- AS9100D certified quality systems- Northrup Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and DoD-approved supply chain credentials- ETI & Starwin are co-located Dayton, OH facility for streamlined integration- Veteran Operations and Engineering teams with 50+ years combined experience- Rapid response, small business agility with large-program capabilityWhether you’re sustaining legacy fleets or developing next-gen technologies, ETI Technologies and Starwin Industries are built to serve, built to scale, and built to last.Please visit our homepage for our detailed machining, welding, and assembly capabilities: www.eti-starwin.com

