MDC invites water lovers to virtual Introduction to Kayaking program July 7

St. LOUIS, Mo. — Kayaking is becoming more and more popular all the time. Being smaller, lighter, and more maneuverable than canoes, kayaks offer an excellent alternative for river float trips, a quick fitness paddle on a local lake, or a way to sneak into a favorite fishing spot. They also tend to be easier to store and transport when compared to canoes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an excellent way to get started with a virtual Introduction to Kayaking program Monday, July 7, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. This online class is free and open to all ages.

“Kayaking is a great way to enjoy time on the water whether you are floating, fishing, or just getting out to enjoy nature,” said MDC’s Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Manager Bryant Hertel. “The class is designed for those who may want to get into kayaking but do not know how to get started.”

The program will explore the different designs of kayaks available and their pros, cons and best uses. It will help prepare newcomers with the tools to choose the best craft for their needs. Other equipment needed such as paddles and personal floatation devices will also be covered. Participants will learn the basics of the sport, like the most important paddle strokes, as well as all the safety measures required to avoid any potential mishaps.

“If you’re thinking about getting into kayaking, this is the program for you,” Hertel said, “This program will serve as a good introduction and answer any questions you may have.”

Introduction to Kayaking is a free virtual program; however, each participant must register in advance online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Fe and provide a valid e-mail address to receive an online meeting link. Log in instructions will be provided by email beforehand. These virtual programs will be held via Webex.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.