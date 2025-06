BACK OPEN - ROLLIN IRISH ROAD AND PARKER LANE TO DUFFY ROAD

TO ALL MEDIA OUTLETS PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT ROLLIN IRISH ROAD IN WESTFORD FROM PARKER LANE TO DUFFY ROAD IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS.

THIS IS DUE TO A TRACTOR TRAILER UNIT CAUGHT UP IN SOME POWER LINES. THIS INCIDENT IS EXPECTED TO LAST UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE AND UPDATES WIL BE PROVIDED WHEN AVAILABLE.

MOTORISTS CAN EXPECT DELAYS AND SHOULD CONSIDER ALTERNATE ROUTES.

