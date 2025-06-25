First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Launches July Food Drive in Support of Easton Area Neighborhood Center

First Commonwealth Logo

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of the upcoming opening of a new Financial Wellness Center at the Easton Area Neighborhood Center First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is hosting a month-long food drive to support local families in need.The food drive will run from July 1 to July 31 and is open to the public. Donations will be accepted at the following First Commonwealth locations:• Easton Financial Center• Northwood Financial Center• Phillipsburg Financial CenterThis initiative underscores First Commonwealth’s commitment to financial wellness, community partnership, and access to essential resources. The new Financial Wellness Center—expected to open in mid-July—will offer one-on-one financial guidance, tools, and support directly to members of the Easton community through its partnership with the Easton Neighborhood Center.“Our mission goes beyond banking—it’s about empowering our community through both financial and everyday support,” said Donna LoStocco, President & CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union. “The Easton Neighborhood Center has long been a beacon of hope for many, and we are proud to walk alongside them in service.”Most requested donation items include:• Canned vegetables and fruits (pop-tops preferred)• Fruit packs in plastic containers• Ready-to-eat tuna or chicken packets• Granola and cereal bars• Peanut butter• Canned soups, beans, or meats (pop-tops preferred)• Dried fruits and nutsAll collected items will be presented to the Easton Neighborhood Center at a special event in August.We invite the community to join us in helping our neighbors thrive—one can at a time.For more information about First Commonwealth’s products and services or to become a member, visit firstcomcu.org.About First Commonwealth Federal Credit UnionFirst Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 95,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 260+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.