Amoreena Brady Honored with National Award for Transformative Youth Justice Leadership

Amoreena Brady, Juvenile Director for Nebraska Judicial Branch Juvenile Probation Services, was nationally recognized on June 22, 2025, for her outstanding contributions to youth justice reform. Brady received the ‘Above and Beyond in the Transformation of Youth Justice Award’ at the Robert F. Kennedy Resource Center for Juvenile Justice’s Transformation of Youth Justice Symposium.

The award honors individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, dedication, and collaboration in transforming youth justice systems. Brady’s work has had a profound and lasting impact in Nebraska, contributing to system-wide improvements and measurable positive outcomes for young people and their communities.

Brady was recognized for her exceptional oversight and coordination of reform initiatives, ensuring that complex projects aligned with strategic goals and were effectively implemented. Her logistical expertise and team-focused leadership were credited as essential to the success of Nebraska’s key youth justice reforms.

In addition to her operational skills, Brady was celebrated for her unwavering commitment to the mission of youth justice transformation and her colleagues’ success. Her contributions have gone beyond individual tasks, playing a critical role in enhancing overall system performance and improving outcomes for youth across Nebraska.

Brady’s recognition highlights not only her individual dedication but also Nebraska’s continued leadership in juvenile justice reform at the national level.

Photo: (L to R) Deputy Executive Director of the RFK National Resource Center Jodi Martin, Director of Juvenile Placement for Nebraska Judicial Branch Amoreena Brady, and Executive Director at RFK National Resource Center for Juvenile Justice John Tuell.