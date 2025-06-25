Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Santa Clarita

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Santa Clarita.The location, owned and operated by Nikki Thummalakunta, began serving the community on May 5, 2025. Dr. Sai Nikitha (Nikki) is a dedicated healthcare professional with a strong foundation in medicine and clinical research. Committed to excellence and community well-being, she leads her team with integrity, empathy, and a deep understanding of seniors' physical and emotional care needs. Through Senior Helpers of Santa Clarita, they will offer a range of services to help individuals age safely and comfortably at home—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I chose Senior Helpers because their mission aligned with my values of providing professional, compassionate care while helping seniors maintain their independence and dignity at home. It gave me the perfect opportunity to blend my medical background with a heartfelt purpose.” – Nikki ThummalakuntaSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Nikki was inspired to open Senior Helpers of Santa Clarita after witnessing the growing need for quality, compassionate home care in her community. She saw a gap between what families needed and what was available, especially for aging adults who wish to remain safely in their homes. As a family-oriented individual, she understands the importance of trust and peace of mind when it comes to caring for loved ones.“I believe every senior deserves to age with respect, comfort, and the kind of care that feels like family. My vision is to create a space where families feel supported, no matter how near or far they live from their aging loved ones.” – Nikki ThummalakuntaSenior Helpers of Santa Clarita offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Nikki is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her passion for helping seniors and their families makes her a perfect fit for us. We’re excited to see her business grow and more Santa Clarita residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Santa Clarita is located at 24781 Valley St #B, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.To contact the office, call (661) 964-4171 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/ca/santa-clarita/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

