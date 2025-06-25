Submit Release
Juvenile Escapes While at Medical Appointment

The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention reports that a juvenile from Cabarrus Juvenile Detention Center has escaped from custody while at a medical appointment.  

The escape occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on June 25 at Atrium Pediatrics at 13357 Steelcraft Parkway in Charlotte. The juvenile who escaped is identified as Alberto P.  The division has notified local law enforcement and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The most recently taken photograph of the juvenile escapee is below. Members of the public should report sightings of this juvenile to local law enforcement officials.

