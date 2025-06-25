RBAC Welcomes New Board Chair and Four Distinguished Members

35th anniversary logo RBAC Pool New Board Members 2025

RBAC welcomes new Board Chair and four new Board members; their leadership will help make an even greater impact in and out of the pool.

These outstanding individuals each represent a unique strength that will help guide the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center into our next chapter...” — Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rose Bowl Aquatics Center (RBAC) is proud to announce the appointment of new Board Chair John Mothershead, along with the addition of four dynamic leaders to its Board of Directors: Dr. Roy Ashford, Ivan Shin, Matthew Hawkesworth, and Linda Sindell. Each brings a deep connection to the mission of RBAC and a wealth of expertise in their respective fields.John Mothershead, newly elected RBAC Board Chair, is the managing partner of JLT, a real estate investment group, with a background in computer science and entrepreneurship, including founding Backyard Technologies. John has also served in leadership roles with Huntington Medical Research Institutes and Huntington Hospital. An avid swimmer and triathlete, John has been instrumental in fundraising and facility development efforts at RBAC.Dr. Roy Ashford is a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with over three decades of medical experience. A graduate of USC’s School of Engineering and Keck School of Medicine, Dr. Ashford has held leadership roles across academic, clinical, and athletic communities. An Ironman triathlete and passionate advocate for health and wellness, he brings invaluable perspective to RBAC’s commitment to lifelong fitness.Ivan Shin brings more than 20 years of nonprofit leadership experience, with senior roles in advancement at Caltech, UNSW Sydney, and The Lundquist Institute. A dedicated member of RBAC’s Finance Committee since 2024, Ivan supports the Center’s mission both professionally and personally, as a parent of a Rose Bowl Aquatics swim team athlete and an active Booster Club supporter.Linda Sindell joins the RBAC Board with an accomplished career in entertainment marketing, having led campaigns for Disney and Nestlé. Known for her creativity, strategic thinking, and collaborative spirit, Linda now devotes her energy to mission-driven organizations in her hometown of Pasadena. A lifelong swimmer and longtime Masters athlete, she has been part of the RBAC family for over 25 years.Matthew E. Hawkesworth serves as the Acting Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance for the City of Pasadena, where he has been a key leader since joining in October 2015. In this role, he oversees the City’s financial affairs as well as those of its Operating Companies. As one of three Assistant City Managers, Hawkesworth also supports major citywide initiatives and provides executive oversight of departments such as Planning and Community Development. His breadth of experience in municipal leadership and fiscal stewardship makes him a valuable addition to the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center Board.“These outstanding individuals each represent a unique strength that will help guide the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center into our next chapter,” said Melanie Sauer, Executive Director of RBAC. “We are honored to have their leadership as we continue making waves in aquatic excellence and community impact.”The RBAC is currently celebrating 35 years of lifesaving impact, providing access to swim lessons, fitness, and community programs that change lives. As part of this milestone, the RBAC has launched the 35 for 35 Campaign , inviting the community to support its mission and future. To learn more, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.