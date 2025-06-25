Caribbean Medical School Partners with Miles Education to Expand Access to U.S. Medical Pathway for Indian Students

Miles Education and SJSM Team

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Saint James School of Medicine ( SJSM ) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Miles Education , a leading education consultancy based in India, to expand access to U.S.-focused medical education for students across the Indian subcontinent. This collaboration will open new doors for qualified Indian students seeking an affordable and structured pathway to a medical career in the United States.Under this partnership, Miles Education will serve as a key academic and advisory partner, helping prospective students in India navigate the admissions process and prepare for success in SJSM’s rigorous MD program. The initiative will provide students with access to world-class medical training at SJSM’s Caribbean campus, along with structured guidance toward residency placement in the U.S. healthcare system.Dr. Praveen Renumala, Associate Executive Dean at Saint James School of Medicine, highlighted the significance of this collaboration:“We are excited to partner with Miles Education, an organization known for its commitment to student success and academic integrity. This partnership reflects our shared vision of expanding access to quality medical education while providing a clear, supportive pathway for Indian students who aspire to become physicians in the United States.”With a strong reputation in professional education and international program delivery, Miles Education brings deep expertise in student mentorship and global academic partnerships. The collaboration with SJSM marks its foray into medical education, offering students access to an accredited MD program with a strong track record of residency placement success.This partnership is part of Saint James School of Medicine’s broader mission to deliver affordable, high-quality medical education to aspiring physicians from around the world. Through initiatives like this, SJSM continues to make significant strides in global outreach and academic innovation.

