Discover Sask Parks: June 25 - July 9

Visitors can enjoy an entire summer of camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There is also engaging family programming scheduled throughout the week.

Take a moment to create new memories and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks; all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Canada Day

July 1, many parks

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Celebrate Canada Day in Sask Parks! Have fun in the sun and join park interpreters for lawn games, fun crafts, scavenger hunts and sweet treats throughout the day.

Many Saskatchewan Provincial Parks are hosting Canada Day festivities.

Discover participating parks.

SaskExpress: Lost in a Musical

Welcome SaskExpress back as they embark on a five-park tour with a new musical showcase, Lost in a Musical. Join the SaskExpress cast from 2 to 3:30 p.m. before each show for their Workshop in the Park and learn a song and dance to perform with the cast during the show from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

July 4, Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

July 5, Greenwater Lake Provincial Park.

July 6, Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park.

July 11, Great Blue Heron Provincial Park.

July 12, Good Spirit Lake Provincial Park.

July 13, Pike Lake Provincial Park.

Echo Lake Plywood Regatta and Waterfest

July 5, Echo Valley Provincial Park

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Teams of four people will build a boat from plywood and race along the mighty waters of Echo Lake competing against other teams to see who can be the first to cross the finish line. While teams prepare for the race, visitors can participate in more than 50 activities and demonstrations that will be on the shore and on the water.

Learn more.

Trade Days

July 12, Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park

1 to 5 p.m.

Step back in time and experience life at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park. Join park interpreters in exploring the daily life of fur trappers and traders, experience Indigenous cultural presentations and more!

Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Make memories close to home this summer in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book a campsite, visit: SaskParks.com.

