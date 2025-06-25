Awakened Hearts Becomes #1 Amazon Bestseller in Three Spirituality Categories Awakened Hearts Book - eBook, Paperback, Hardback Awakened Magazine

Conscious anthology tops charts in Inspirational Testimonies, Women’s Inspirational Spirituality, and Dating, Relationships & Spirituality.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Awakened Hearts : Stories of Embracing Light, Love, and Limitless Possibilities", a newly released spiritual anthology featuring 32 conscious leaders, healers, and coaches, has officially become a #1 Amazon Bestseller in three competitive categories:#1 in Inspirational Personal Testimonies#1 in Women’s Inspirational Spirituality#1 in Dating, Relationships & SpiritualityPublished by Awakened Magazine , "Awakened Hearts" is a deeply personal and soul-stirring collection of stories from individuals who have experienced profound healing, awakening, and transformation. From overcoming grief and trauma to rediscovering purpose and inner wisdom, each story serves as a reminder of what is possible when we courageously listen to the call of our highest self.“This isn’t just a book—it’s a movement,” said David Trotter, founder of Awakened Magazine and creator of the Awakened Hearts series. “These stories are real, raw, and radiant. They remind us that we’re never alone on the path of awakening. To see this book resonate with so many people around the world is incredibly humbling.”The anthology features a wide range of powerful voices—from spiritual teachers to intuitive guides to women stepping into their truth for the first time. VIP contributors include Marci Shimoff , #1 New York Times bestselling author, and Karen Weaver, founder of the Hear Us Roar book and docufilm experience.Contributing authors include Victoria Basil, Gretta Chamberlain, Viviane Chauvet, Tiffani Churchill, Natasha Davidson, Lauren Dickinson, Jennifer Dickens, Desislava Dimitrova, Sandi Duverneuil, Ellie Epstein-White, Toni Ghazi, Marlu Harris, Michelle Hays, Sara Hunter, Guru Matthew John, Deborah Kane, John Klug, Oracle Maureen, Martin Lewis, Laura Muirhead, Ida Nalbandian, Michele Marie Neyers, Nina Palmieri, Shannon Shade, Dinah Simpson, Ragan Thomson, Cristina Valle-Parke, Julie Wasmer, Dixie Willis, and Christina L. Woods.Awakened Hearts is perfect for readers interested in personal growth, conscious living, spiritual awakening, and emotional healing. It’s available now in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle on Amazon.

