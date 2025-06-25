ABL Diagnostics announces the payment of its first dividend for the 2024 financial year

ABL Diagnostics announces its first dividend for 2024 since the 2022 merger that led activity in the field of genotyping diagnostics of infectious diseases

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shareholders' Meeting of ABL Diagnostics, held on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11 a.m., approved all the resolutions submitted to its vote, and in particular the payment of a dividend of €0.05 per share for the 2024 financial year, i.e. a total distribution of €805,732.80 (based on the total number of shares forming the share capital, i.e. 16,114,656 shares, which will, if necessary, be adjusted downwards to take into account the shares deprived of dividend rights (treasury shares) on the ex-dividend date.The amount of the unit dividend to be paid to these shares will be allocated to the item "Carry forward again".The ex-dividend date will be June 27, 2025 and the dividend will be paid on July 1, 2025, exclusively in cash.The voting results for each resolution will be available on the Company's website no later than July 9, 2025.*****About ABL DiagnosticsABL Diagnostics specializes in proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions for precise molecular detection and genotyping:- UltraGene – real-time PCR-based molecular detection.- DeepChek– DNA sequencing for genotyping.Expanding Portfolio for MicrobiologyOur growing portfolio covers:- HIV diagnostics – Drug resistance assays, including a Whole Genome Kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B & C – Advanced genotyping and drug resistance analysis- Microbiome & Taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analysis.- Other viral & bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Syndromic & Digital Solutions- Syndromic Real-Time PCR assays (known-how and IP acquired in 2025).- Nadis– EMR system used in 200+ hospitals in France for HIV & Hepatitis infected patients management.ABL DIAGNOSTICS is listed on the Euronext Compartment B market of NYSE EURONEXT - ISIN code: FR001400AHX6

