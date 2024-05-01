Industrial Video & Control Awarded Massachusetts State Contract for Security, Surveillance, and Monitoring Systems
IVC to showcase mobile surveillance trailers and surveillance cameras at MASSBUYS EXPO 2024NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Video & Control (IVC), a leading provider of industrial video solutions and mobile surveillance trailers, is pleased to announce its award of the ITC71 Contract by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. IVC will showcase its supplier-approved mobile surveillance trailers and surveillance cameras, including a solar-powered license recognition camera, at MASSBUYS EXPO 2024, taking place May 2, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.
IVC's mobile surveillance trailers provide temporary and long-term remote monitoring and can be deployed on-site in minutes. Featuring solar and generator power, extended-life batteries, and cellular communications, IVC’s trailers are suitable for a wide range of applications, including monitoring construction sites and critical infrastructure, and for law enforcement purposes such as crowd monitoring, emergency management, and crime area deterrence.
IVC’s suite of IP video surveillance cameras provides reliable, high-quality video, even in harsh or low-light environments. The company’s new cellular solar-powered traffic sensing camera captures vehicle details such as license plates and offers real-time data collection and analysis to enhance road safety and optimize traffic management.
Statewide Contracts offer state-negotiated pricing and other benefits such as bulk purchase pricing and extended warranties. Statewide Contracts can be used by state departments, local government entities, private and public education institutions and other public entities for purchasing goods and services.
For more information about IVC’s comprehensive range of security and surveillance solutions, please visit www.ivcco.com.
