New novel 'White Bane' by Robert James Allen achieves Amazon Bestseller status

OH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “White Bane” by Robert James Allen, released in March 2025, has achieved Amazon Bestseller status as #27 in the “Horror Fiction Classics” category. This 441-page work of historical fiction follows an eighteenth-century hunter, Vincent, as he endures internal and external hardships. Taking place over a one-year period, the story illuminates Vincent’s troubled past, explores the arduous physicality of his life and work, and presents striking parallels to the issues facing modern society.Deeply inspired by iconic authors like Poe, Thoreau, Dickens, and Shakespeare, Allen weaves an immersive, poetic narrative that touches on universal and timeless topics at the core of humanity. The cathartic, fascinating novel uses emotional, psychological, and physical struggles to celebrate the power of hope and resilience.White Bane (ISBN: 9798315551478) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $24.95, the paperback retails for $17.95, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Allen’s other works include “White Bane Part II,” a continuation of the hunter’s quest for hope and peace, now fueled by new challenges and a turn toward vengeance, and “Speakeasy,” a Depression-era tale of two broken souls drawn together by tumultuous times that offers readers a uniquely dual experiences of seeing the events of the story from the perspective of each protagonist.Both books are also available through Amazon.From the back cover:White Bane is an immersive and intimate tale set in the eighteenth century. Step into the shoes of a hunter who struggles through a vast array of hardships that take their physical and mental toll on him over the time-lapse of one year. This tale of yore touches upon many relevant topics that mankind is currently undergoing. This story is a bridge from the past to the present, which will take you on a journey of how resilient the human spirit can truly be, and how to find that small ray of light, which will keep you going amidst a world of darkness.About the author:Greetings, lovers of literature. I am Robert James Allen, and ever since I was nineteen years old, the literary works of Edgar Allan Poe, William Shakespeare, Charles Dickens, and Henry David Thoreau have beguiled me. I consider those renowned writers to be the most prolific writers of all time, and I consider my writing to be wholeheartedly inspired by their work. The art of storytelling is in my blood, and I strive to write about topics that resonate in the hearts and minds of all demographics that are struggling in life and feel like they have no voice. Throughout my entire life, I’ve only ever felt solace within the deep recesses of my mind. I now share those recesses to the world in hopes that we may better understand and accept each other’s demons rather than stigmatize and forsake them. The past five years that it took me to write this story have given me a purpose in life. During my darkest of times, I would continue to write this story, and the dismal world around me would suddenly disappear as I began to live within the pages of this story I was creating. This is my debut novel as a published author and the most profound literature I’ve ever written.

