Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks to Lead Regional Ag Association as Incoming President 

2026 Annual Conference to be Held in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 24, 2025) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks has been selected as President of the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) during the 2025 Annual Conference held in Nashville, TN. In addition to serving as Board President, the position also brings the opportunity to welcome other Commissioners and Secretaries throughout the Southern States to Maryland during the 2026 Annual Conference.

“I am honored to be selected for this role and to be able to represent Maryland on the national stage,” said Secretary Atticks. “SASDA is a vital partner in promoting and expanding Maryland’s ag and commercial seafood industries across the South; I look forward to bringing my colleagues to Maryland in 2026!”

“Congratulations to Secretary Atticks on his election to president of SASDA,” said NASDA CEO Ted McKinney. “His visionary leadership and deep experience across Maryland’s diverse agricultural sectors make him an excellent choice to lead the Southern region. Secretary Atticks is well respected by his peers and brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial insight and public service that will undoubtedly strengthen collaboration across states and support the continued growth of U.S. southern agriculture.”

A regional association of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), SASDA strives to improve American agriculture through the development and promotion of sound public policy and agriculture-related businesses and programs, and to communicate the vital economic importance of agriculture. In addition to serving as SASDA President, Secretary Atticks will also join the NASDA Board of Directors.

For more information about SASDA and NASDA, please visit NASDA.org.

