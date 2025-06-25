Strengthening cooperation with OSCE in field of judiciary, fight against corruption

Minister of Justice Nenad Vujić met with Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia Carolina Hidea today to discuss joint projects in the areas of strengthening judicial independence, combating corruption, improving human rights and harmonising legislation with European standards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.