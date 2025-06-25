Submit Release
Strengthening cooperation with OSCE in field of judiciary, fight against corruption

Minister of Justice Nenad Vujić met with Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia Carolina Hidea today to discuss joint projects in the areas of strengthening judicial independence, combating corruption, improving human rights and harmonising legislation with European standards.

