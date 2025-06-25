Oculus Eyecare Hosts Two-Day Eyewear Event in Honor of National Sunglass Day

Oculus Eyecare carries a variety of sunglasses and glasses, including these from the esteemed Jacques Marie Mage. Oculus Eyecare’s two-day promotion will give Seattle shoppers a chance to snag a pair of high-end sunglasses at a lower price.

Oculus Eyecare, an optometry practice and optical boutique in Seattle, will celebrate National Sunglass Day with a two-day event this Friday and Saturday.

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Eyecare, a leading optometry practice and optical boutique in South Lake Union, will celebrate National Sunglass Day with a special two-day event this Friday and Saturday - June 27 to June 28, 2025. The event offers an opportunity for the Seattle community to explore a wide range of prescription and non-prescription sunglasses from the high-end eyewear brands that Oculus Eyecare carries at an exclusive price.

National Sunglass Day, observed annually on June 27 and supported by The Vision Council Foundation, highlights the critical role sunglasses play in overall eye health and protecting the eyes from the harmful effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. With long summer days ahead, the awareness campaign encourages individuals to make sunglasses part of their everyday routine, underscoring their importance as more than just a fashion accessory. Oculus Eyecare’s participation in this initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to promoting eye health and wellness for patients and the broader community.

During the two-day event, shoppers will find a thoughtfully curated selection of sunglasses from renowned designers and innovative eyewear brands. The collection includes both prescription and non-prescription options, offering styles to suit a variety of preferences and tastes while providing essential eye protection. The team at Oculus Eyecare, known for their personalized service, will be available to answer questions, assist with fittings, and offer guidance on selecting sunglasses that meet both functional and lifestyle needs.

Founded with the belief that eye care should be both comprehensive and approachable, Oculus Eyecare has earned a reputation in Seattle for its thoughtful service and high-quality eyewear offerings. The practice combines clinical excellence with a luxury boutique experience, making it a destination for those seeking both vision care and designer frames.

During this two-day event, the team at Oculus Eyecare invites the community to stop by their optical boutique, explore their selection, and learn more about how sunglasses and eyewear support eye health. Oculus Eyecare is located on Denny Way in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Community members are encouraged to visit during the event to explore the collection and learn more about the benefits of proper eye protection. For additional details or to contact the practice, information is available on the Oculus Eyecare website or by phone.



