Scout Boats Founder Tells All in New Book About Company’s Origins and Success

Steve Potts releases "Boat Boy" with Forbes Books

“Boat Boy: The Scout Boats Story of Passion, Perseverance, and Purpose” by Steve Potts is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Boat Boy: The Scout Boats Story of Passion, Perseverance, and Purpose" by Steve Potts is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.With "Boat Boy," Scout Boats founder and CEO, Steve Potts, chronicles the extraordinary story of Scout Boats’ unlikely rise to the top of its industry.Part memoir, part business playbook, and part hero’s journey, Potts’s story begins in the South Carolina Lowcountry, where a teenage fascination with the smell of fiberglass resin led to a lifelong passion for building boats. What follows is a showcase of resilience and resourcefulness as Potts and his people battled business failures, personal doubt, a catastrophic bout with Hurricane Hugo, and the economic odds stacked against every entrepreneur.With nothing but $50,000 in savings and a second mortgage, Steve and his wife Dianne launched Scout Boats in 1989. Potts takes readers through the highs and lows of that gamble, recounting the Category-5 storm that nearly sank his uninsured start-up, the design innovation that turned everything around, and the values that have anchored his life and business—respect, perseverance, and a refusal to settle for less than excellence.“Anyone who has built a company from the ground up or worked in a competitive field requiring constant efficiency and innovation understands that nothing is guaranteed. Efficiency, innovation, and ultimately continued success require daily recommitment to the core tenets that guide the enterprise from everyone involved—the CEO and the janitor alike,” Potts said. “As one of the few independent boat makers in the world, we maintain our maverick spirit, our quest for innovation, and our focus on delighting consumers, and that fills me with optimism about the future, even as I sail off into the sunset.”With humor and humility, "Boat Boy" speaks to entrepreneurs, dreamers, and anyone who wonders what it takes to build something that endures.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorBorn in Connecticut to a submariner and stay-at-home mom and shipped to the Deep South in the 1960s, Steve Potts learned early on how to navigate the shifting tides of personality types. By age 14, Potts was bitten by the boat-building bug outside Charleston, South Carolina. He neglected his studies and toiled at the trade, the only job he’s ever had. He worked his way up in various manufacturing companies until he and his wife saved $50,000 and took a second mortgage to begin Scout Boats in 1989.Today, Potts is slowly withdrawing from the business as the second generation takes over. He and his wife, Dianne, enjoy traveling the world and learning about other cultures, and returning home to their children and grandchildren in Charleston, South Carolina.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.