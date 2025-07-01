New Book Helps Everyday Investors Break Free from Financial Confusion with Clear, Strategic Advice

Gabriel Shahin releases "How the Rich Get Richer" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "How the Rich Get Richer: Your Ultimate Guide for Building Wealth" by Gabriel Shahin is now available on Amazon . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "How the Rich Get Richer," Gabriel Shahin, principal and founder of Falcon Wealth Planning , offers an eye-opening, insider’s look at the financial planning, tax angles, and long-term investing strategies leveraged by the ultra-wealthy. As a fee-only advisor, Shahin can provide a candid perspective on how elite financial principles—not the mass-market products advanced by commissioned advisors—can unlock lasting wealth and peace of mind.Shahin shares the secrets and tips he’s used to guide clients from all starting points, emphasizing clarity, personal goals, and knowing your “why.” If you’re trying to retire early, leave a legacy, or gain more control over your finances, this book delivers without jargon or intimidation.Readers will learn:—Why understanding your “why” is the foundation of financial success.—How to align financial decisions with your values and long-term vision.—Proven strategies for minimizing taxes, optimizing investments, and protecting wealth.—How to overcome fear and confusion with education, planning, and action.With warmth, humor, and a teacher’s heart, Shahin invites readers to move beyond syndicated financial advice and embrace a more personalized, values-driven approach.“I hope this book demonstrates that wealth planning is not a paint-by-numbers approach,” Shahin said. “Your tax strategies need to be working in conjunction with your investment strategies. If you are on your way to being wealthy, creating a wealth-building strategy now is fuel for your growing engine. If you are already wealthy, then you know creating a multifaceted plan is essential—preferably a strategy that is independent and not based on someone making hefty commissions for selling you something.”Whether you’re just getting started or preparing for retirement, "How the Rich Get Richer" is the perfect summer read to start building a more secure, fulfilling financial future.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorGabriel Shahin is the principal and founder of Falcon Wealth Planning, which manages over a billion dollars in assets. He has extensive experience in sophisticated and advanced tax planning, portfolio analysis, and investment management. He has helped families and individuals reach their financial goals since 2003.Prior to founding Falcon Wealth Planning, Shahin served as an Investment Consultant specializing in asset guidance for high-net-worth individuals at TD Ameritrade. He has also been a 2024 finalist for Wealth Management CEO of the Year – AUM Under $20 Billion (2024),named among the Top 100 Most Influential by Investopedia, and a Barron’s top 1200 Advisor.Gabriel received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and his master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts. He enjoys being active in his community, serving on nonprofit boards, and volunteering as a Sunday School teacher for his local church. Gabriel resides in California with his wife and children.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

