DataFirst Announces Strategic Partnership with TeleRay to Transform Virtual Care and Radiology Imaging Through AI

DataFirst and TeleRay are joining forces to revolutionize virtual care and imaging workflows through AI applications that will transform the care journey.

Many sites don’t have imaging interoperability and lose access to critical data such as imaging during virtual care sessions. Now, we can leverage data, including data outside the facility walls.” — Timothy Kelley

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataFirst, the industry leading enterprise imaging and interoperability workflow platform, and TeleRay , a radiology image management and virtual care platform, have partnered to create a holistic view of the patient care continuum within hospitals. Utilizing the vast clinical data in radiology, these AI platforms deliver the most advanced intelligence to improve clinical decision making and drive operational efficiency.The collaboration between DataFirst and TeleRay underscores a shared commitment to transforming the future of medical imaging and virtual care through data-driven innovation. This strategic partnership introduces a suite of advanced features designed to elevate access to critical data for consultation reducing nursing and clinician workloads. Sites will have enhanced patient assessments with high-definition video and imaging available at their fingertips. This leads to improved care coordination through integrated documentation and communication that alleviates nurse and doctor travel times. Notably, the TeleRay solution is a cloud native platform, providing a user-friendly, FDA-approved web-based viewer that does not require any app downloads and is deeply integrated with Epic and other EMR systems."Our partnership with TeleRay leverages the power of our Silverback Interoperability platform to enable universal access to the primary diagnostics and imaging, information that is critical to caring for every patient . Our expertise in delivering seamless, intelligent interoperability ensures providers can focus on delivering the highest level of patient care precisely when and where it is needed.,” said Beau Jones, CEO of DataFirst.Tim Kelley, CEO of TeleRay said “Many sites don’t have imaging interoperability and lose access to critical data such as imaging during virtual care sessions. Now, we can leverage data, including data outside the facility walls to streamline workflows, and add AI tools that were not part of admissions, discharge, and everything in between for better outcomes without delays.” He continued “The healthcare environment is stressed, and virtual solutions with access to data, images, and useful tools, will solve many problems and lower liability and costs.”"DataFirst and TeleRay are enhancing virtual consultations by providing universal access to any patients clinical images and AI-powered patient data, regardless of device or operating system.""Enabling instant access to images and AI-driven insights during virtual consults, DataFirst and TeleRay are streamlining patient care across all digital platforms."About DataFirstFounded in 1990 by healthcare specialists and military veterans, DataFirst has become a recognized leader in healthcare information technology for its ability to solve imaging data challenges and implement interoperability initiatives across the healthcare enterprise.With a focus on customer service and technology innovation, the company has continued to evolve from a migration service provider to a leading-edge software developer. As the most trusted migration partner for the largest imaging solution manufacturers, DataFirst completes over 250 migration projects annually. This experience has created the foundation for the development and commercialization of the most robust imaging management platform in the industry today, SilverbackAn enterprise-grade workflow and migration engine, Silverbackis designed to tackle the toughest interoperability challenges in healthcare. Offering the tools to create, supplement and enhance workflows, the platform enables organizations to customize a solution for your unique requirements and business objectives.With experience in more than 50% of the hospitals across the country, the company continues to support all projects with a team based entirely in the U.S. DataFirst continues to grow the dedicated R&D team based in Florida with the talent and resources needed to deliver innovation and next-generation solutions. For over 30 years, the company has set a standard of excellence to support our clinical and IT specialists in their mission to deliver world-class healthcare.About TeleRayTeleRay is the only virtual care telehealth platform born out of radiology to display, share and consult with the primary diagnostic tool. TeleRay includes the management and distribution of medical images and patient information integrated with 100s of EMRs including Epic and Athena. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation in telenursing, telesitting and virtual visits, while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. TeleRay has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries. Join the fastest growing telehealth & image management family in the US.

