Mindray Partners with TeleRay to Streamline Ultrasound Delivery and Enhance Outcomes

Mindray’s Resona Ultrasound Machines Will Enable Real-time, Secure Tele-ultrasound Access from Any Location

This partnership gives Mindray customers an opportunity to streamline their workflow and seamlessly connect to specialists and other sonographers for better outcomes without delays” — Timothy Kelley

MAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindray , a leading global developer of healthcare technologies and solutions specializing in patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound, has announced a strategic partnership with TeleRay , a virtual care company dedicated to providing the world’s most scalable, accessible and user-friendly healthcare communications platform specifically for radiology. The collaboration aims to transform how clinicians access ultrasound imaging on Mindray’s Resona 7 Ultrasound System and Resona I9 Ultrasound System, which address the needs of radiology, vascular, women’s health, pediatric, and shared service imaging applications.The alliance between Mindray and TeleRay integrates best-in-class medical image and patient information distribution software with the most innovative telehealth technology, bringing a host of advanced features designed to elevate medical imaging and ensure data security. The HIPAA-compliant TeleRay platform works seamlessly with the Resona Systems, facilitating secure, real-time streaming of ultrasound images. The viewer includes data masking capabilities for quality control and patient anonymization, enhancing privacy while maintaining the highest industry standards.Notably, the TeleRay Live solution requires no server installation, providing a user-friendly, FDA-approved web-based viewer that does not require any app downloads."Our partnership with TeleRay marks a significant advancement for our Resona Ultrasound Systems. With the ability for physicians to guide sonographers in real-time, we are enhancing operational efficiency, improving patient convenience, and elevating clinical outcomes,” said Michelle Carter, Marketing Manager, Radiology Ultrasound, Mindray North America.“This partnership gives Mindray customers an opportunity to streamline their workflow and seamlessly connect to specialists and other sonographers for better outcomes without delays,” said Tim Kelley, CEO of TeleRay. Kelley continued, “The healthcare environment is stressed, and virtual solutions with useful tools at a lower cost will solve many problems.”About MindrayMindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities worldwide. At Mindray, we rise up to meet the highest standards possible because we believe everyone deserves access to quality healthcare. As a result, we have been advancing medical technologies for more than 30 years providing robust, best-in-class solutions that are focused on our customers and designed to address their biggest pain points. Mindray offers innovative, leading-edge, accessible patient monitoring, anesthesia, and ultrasound solutions, empowering healthcare professionals to provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. For more information, please visit https://www.mindray.com/na About TeleRayTeleRay is the only virtual care telehealth platform born out of radiology to display, share and consult with the primary diagnostic tool. TeleRay includes the management and distribution of medical images and patient information integrated with 100s of EMRs including Epic and Athena. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation in telenursing, telesitting and virtual visits, while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more. TeleRay has been growing overseas and can be found in more than 20 countries. Join the fastest growing telehealth & image management family in the US.

