New Children’s Book The Gifts of Christmas Brings Together the Stories of Santa and the Birth of Jesus

Author Marcia Francis Przeslawski debuts her heartwarming children's book, The Gifts of Christmas, a thoughtful blend of holiday tradition and Christian faith that brings the story of Christmas to life for young readers.

Inspired by her desire to teach her identical twin daughters about the birth of Jesus, Marcia connects the beloved tradition of Santa Claus with the biblical meaning of Christmas. The Gifts of Christmas introduces children to the Christian roots of gift-giving and celebrates God’s ultimate gifts: Jesus, salvation, and the promise of eternal life in Heaven.

“As a mother, I wanted to share the deeper meaning of Christmas in a way that would resonate with my children,” says Marcia. “Learning about the real Saint Nicholas—a Christian bishop known for selfless giving—helped me explain how the tradition of Santa fits into the celebration of Jesus’s birth.”

Marcia holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Michigan’s School of Art & Design and a Juris Doctor from the John Marshall Law School (now part of the University of Illinois Chicago). An attorney by profession, she is a devoted wife, mother, and Christmas enthusiast who treasures family traditions such as

Christmas Eve Mass and holiday feasts.

The Gifts of Christmas is more than a festive story—it’s a resource for families seeking to introduce the Christian message of the holiday to their children in a warm and accessible way.

Marcia is currently working on her second children’s book, which will focus on the story of Easter and the miracle of Jesus’s resurrection.

The Gifts of Christmas is available now. Learn more at https://marciafrancisprzeslawskibooks.com/book/



