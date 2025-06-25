Utah Highway Patrol Works With Local Law Enforcement as Troopers Take on Bangerter Highway Starting July 1st

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 25, 2025

Statewide Collaboration Strengthens Public Safety and Reflects Utah’s Growth

Salt Lake City, UT — Starting July 1, 2025, the Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) will serve as the lead agency for coordinated enforcement along the full stretch of Bangerter Highway. A move more than two years in the making. This effort was originally initiated by local law enforcement agencies seeking a more unified approach as Bangerter evolved from a major arterial road into a high-speed, freeway-style corridor. With Utah’s ongoing population growth and infrastructure expansion, this shift reflects a proactive response to the increasing demands on public safety and traffic enforcement.

Previously, various local law enforcement agencies covered different segments of Bangerter Highway. Under this new, unified approach, UHP will lead day-to-day traffic enforcement while continuing to work closely with local departments to share information, coordinate response efforts, and address cross-jurisdictional incidents. As with many state-patrolled highways around Utah, UHP will coordinate with the Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management Team (IMT) to facilitate traffic and public needs in this collaborative effort.

“Bangerter is a critical corridor for commuters and commerce alike,” said Commissioner Jess L. Anderson, Department of Public Safety. “Having a single agency oversee enforcement brings consistency, better data sharing, and the ability to coordinate more effectively with local departments on crimes that move across jurisdictions.”

The realignment emphasizes Utah’s ongoing growth and the rising demands on infrastructure and public safety. To support this initiative, UHP has created a new field office in the Salt Lake Valley dedicated to enforcing laws on Bangerter Highway. Looking ahead, this section will also address enforcement along the Mountain View Corridor, leading to the creation of additional leadership roles and recruitment opportunities. As Utah continues to expand, there is an increasing need for a strong and responsive public safety presence.

“This isn’t just about enforcement, it’s about collaboration, coordination, and service,” said Colonel Michael Rapich, Utah Highway Patrol. “This shows what’s possible when state and local agencies collaborate with purpose, and we’re grateful to our local partners who’ve helped make this transition possible.”

This transition highlights the collaborative initiatives that our local agencies have taken to collaborate with state agencies to continuously improve government efficiency.

WHAT: DPS will host a press event highlighting the Bangerter transition, extra enforcement efforts, and the broader public safety collaboration taking place statewide.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 25, 2025 @ 10:00 AM

WHERE: Southwest Corner of Bangerter HWY and 5400 South (Near Dutch Bros: 3883 W 5400 S, Kearns, UT 84118)

WHO:

Colonel Michael Rapich, DPS’s Utah Highway Patrol

Chief Brady Cottam, Taylorsville City PD

Chief Ken Wallentine, West Jordan City PD

Visuals: UHP motors, local agency motors, Bangerter bridge backdrop, law enforcement speakers in uniform.

Media Kit:

Bangerter Highway Media Assets Link

Reminders for Drivers on Bangerter Highway:

Move Over Law Applies : Drivers must move over for any stopped vehicle with flashing lights, including law enforcement, Fire Departments, EMS, IMT, or highway maintenance vehicles, tow trucks, and stopped motorists. With limited shoulders on Bangerter Highway, it’s crucial to give troopers and incident responders a safe space to work. If you can’t move over, slow down significantly.



: Drivers must move over for any stopped vehicle with flashing lights, including law enforcement, Fire Departments, EMS, IMT, or highway maintenance vehicles, tow trucks, and stopped motorists. With limited shoulders on Bangerter Highway, it’s crucial to give troopers and incident responders a safe space to work. If you can’t move over, Move Off When Possible : If you’re involved in a crash and your vehicle is drivable, move it off the highway to a safe location. Keeping lanes clear helps prevent secondary crashes and allows responders to assist quickly and safely.



: If you’re involved in a crash and your vehicle is drivable, to a safe location. Keeping lanes clear helps prevent secondary crashes and allows responders to assist quickly and safely. Stay Alert and Avoid Distractions: Bangerter is a high-speed, high-volume corridor. Construction projects are planned for sections of Bangerter Highway into the foreseeable future. These areas are always changing and evolving. Staying focused behind the wheel is critical to avoid preventable crashes and ensuring everyone gets home safely.



Bangerter is a high-speed, high-volume corridor. Construction projects are planned for sections of Bangerter Highway into the foreseeable future. These areas are always changing and evolving. Staying focused behind the wheel is critical to avoid preventable crashes and ensuring everyone gets home safely. Obey Speed Limits and Watch for Enforcement: Starting July 1, UHP troopers will patrol Bangerter end-to-end. Consistent enforcement is part of our strategy to improve safety and reduce serious crashes. If you’re stopped by law enforcement in a section with no emergency lane or shoulder available, it is acceptable and ENCOURAGED to put your hazards on and drive safely to the next available exit.

Join the Team: As our state grows, so does our need for dedicated public safety professionals. If you’re ready to serve, visit JoinUHP.Utah.gov to learn more.

Media Contact:

Lt. Cameron Roden

Public Information Officer

Utah Highway Patrol/Utah Dep. of Public Safety

801.554.5659

[email protected]