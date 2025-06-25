Western Cape Provincial Government welcomes agreement between CATA and CODETA

The Western Cape Government welcomes the agreement reached by the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) to resolve conflict and operational challenges on the Mfuleni–Somerset and Khayelitsha–Somerset routes. This development marks a positive and necessary step towards ensuring stability, operational clarity, and most importantly, the safety of commuters.

At the core of this agreement lies the pressing need for a safe, reliable, and properly functioning public transport system, one that prioritises the interests of commuters.

The Western Cape Government remains committed to working alongside the industry, to foster collaboration, and promote structured engagements that advance the wellbeing of all who rely on public transport in this province.

“We commend all parties involved for prioritising commuter safety and for reaffirming their shared responsibility to uphold peace and order within the taxi industry. This agreement is a testament to what is possible when collective leadership and dialogue places the people of this province first,” said Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku.

