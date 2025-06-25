Public Release of Micron Draft Environmental Impact Statement

Governor Kathy Hochul today marked a major step forward for the Micron project in Central New York with the public release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), a required component of both the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR) and the federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). The approximately 20,000-page document, jointly prepared by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency, the US Commerce Department and Micron, reflects one of the most thorough analyses ever conducted for a project in New York State, befitting the historic nature and transformative impact of Micron’s plan to invest up to $100 billion and support the creation of nearly 50,000 jobs over the next 20-plus years and will include the nation's largest clean room space at approximately 2.4 million square feet.

“We’re transforming Upstate New York’s economy one microchip at a time,” Governor Hochul said. “This marks a major milestone in Micron’s commitment to New York, showing how economic growth and environmental protection go hand-in-hand. This project is set to transform Central New York — and we’re moving full speed ahead.”

Micron Executive Vice President of Global Operations Manish Bhatia said, “We appreciate the local, state, and federal agencies whose assistance and review have been instrumental in helping us reach this important milestone. Micron remains focused on bringing leading-edge memory manufacturing to New York. We’ve taken great care to prepare comprehensive draft environmental impact statement materials for review by the public and by local, state, and federal government agencies. As we move toward ground preparation later this year, we look forward to working closely with the lead agencies to ensure the process meets all regulatory requirements and provides meaningful opportunities for community input.”

The public release of the DEIS is the latest milestone marking the ongoing partnership between Micron and New York State that was forged in October 2022 when Micron chose Central New York for its megafab. Governor Hochul has worked closely with local, state and federal partners to prepare for Micron’s arrival and make continued investments in the community and the region. As part of the Governor’s Green CHIPS incentive program, Micron will work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand water restoration, reuse, and recycling efforts and target carbon-free energy, aligning with New York's goal of achieving a clean energy economy. Over the next 45 days, the public will be able to comment on the findings in the DEIS. Within the comment period, an in-person public hearing will be held on July 24 at Liverpool High School. The comment period closes on August 11. Instructions on how to comment are available on the Onondaga County Office of Economic Development website.

This $100 billion investment by Micron is the largest private investment in New York’s history and will contain the largest cleanroom in the United States. And by the end of the decade, one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York — no other region in the country will manufacture a greater share.

Micron’s presence in Central New York, represents transformative growth in Upstate New York. This includes:

9,000 new, good paying jobs at all levels of education on site

Up to 50,000 new permanent jobs in the region over next 30 years and tens of thousands of construction jobs over the next 20 years to build the campus

An additional $9.5 billion in regional economic output annually starting in 2027, ramping up to over $16 billion annually by 2041

An additional $3.3 billion in annual disposable income for Central New Yorkers by 2035, averaging to $5.4 billion annually in 30 years

Nearly $20 billion in revenue for state and local governments to improve schools and other public services

After decades of stagnation, the Central NY population is expected to increase. Micron’s project is expected to attract upwards of 84,000 people to New York — the vast majority of them (76,000+) to the Central New York Region. To handle this growth, planned investments include:

Long-term infrastructure investments to support regional growth, including expanded water, wastewater, gas, electric and transportation systems

The $500 million Community Investment Fund developed to ensure inclusive economic growth, workforce development & quality of life enhancements for Central New York

The flagship location of the state’s new $200 million ON-RAMP workforce development program on the South Side of Syracuse

Governor Hochul’s historic housing policies include multiple initiatives and funding programs at the state level, and local policies are being developed to stimulate the regional market to increase the supply of affordable, high quality housing choices to meet high demand

Senator Charles Schumer said, “This is a major step forward in getting shovels in the ground and bringing to life Micron’s transformational investment in Central NY. Thanks to my bipartisan CHIPS & Science Law, tens of thousands of good-paying jobs are on the horizon for our community and we are bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to America, with Upstate NY leading the way. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership in bringing manufacturing investments and jobs back to Upstate New York.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Micron’s historic investment continues to move forward with the transparency, environmental responsibility, and community engagement that Central New Yorkers expect and deserve. As the co-prime sponsor of New York’s Green CHIPS legislation, I worked with Governor Hochul and partners across all levels of government to help lay the groundwork for this transformational project. I remain committed to building on the record investments I’ve secured for workforce training — including MACNY apprenticeships, ON-RAMP, K-12 education, and career pathways — that are preparing NY-22 residents for a high-tech future full of opportunity and promise in every corner of our community.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “The Micron project will have a transformational impact on the City of Syracuse and our entire region. We welcome the release of the DEIS as a major step forward for the project and as an essential action to ensure our region’s natural resources and environment are safeguarded. I thank Governor Hochul, County Executive McMahon, Micron and all our partners for continuing their efforts to make Syracuse and Central New York a global leader in the semi conductor industry.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Responsible economic development starts with rigorous environmental review to fully evaluate and mitigate potential impacts to natural resources. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, this critical step in the review process will provide for robust public review of this once-in-a-generation project. DEC is proud to work with our federal, state, and local partners to help safeguard Central New York’s air, water, and lands as the Micron project advances.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today’s milestone represents the latest step in Micron’s historic commitment to Central New York. The DEIS is an important piece in any economic development project - especially for one of this size and scope - and demonstrates that this project is advancing through the critical approval process. New York State and Micron continue to work together to ensure that this unprecedented megafab, which will produce generational changes that benefit the region and the state, advances, and succeeds.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This is truly an exciting time for Central New York, and the State Department of Transportation is playing a major role in the transformation of this entire region. As we continue to transform the transportation network on a scope and scale not seen in upstate New York while also righting the wrongs of the past and connecting communities across Syracuse through our historic I-81 Viaduct Project, we are helping prepare Central New York for the influx of jobs and growth that Micron will generate across the region. With Governor Hochul’s targeted investments and support, the state transportation system will be ready to accommodate Micron and the generational impact it will have on all facets of life in Central New York. We look forward to continuing to work with the Central New York community and Micron and as we begin to consider the next round of infrastructure investments in the near future.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Micron's historic investment in the Empire State is poised to bring thousands of new opportunities to New Yorkers across all skill levels. In releasing their Draft Environmental Impact Statement, Micron is showing what it means to lead by example — powering the technology of the future with zero-emission electricity while driving real economic growth for future generations.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Micron’s arrival in New York will reshape the local economy, bringing thousands of good-paying construction, manufacturing and tech jobs to Central New York. NYPA is proud to support Micron’s historic investment in the state with significant allocations of low-cost power that will spur lasting economic growth in the region.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “The release of Micron’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement marks a significant achievement in this major initiative to create thousands of new jobs in Central New York. Our agency looks forward to working with our state and federal partners to preserve important resources while advancing economic development and quality of life in the region.”

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Micron’s remarkable commitment to social and environmental sustainability is on full display with this impressive document, which can serve as a blueprint for corporate responsibility. Right from the start, Micron has proven itself to be a good corporate neighbor and is fast becoming a foundational part of the fabric of Upstate economic development and quality of life.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The release of Micron’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement illustrates the company’s strong environmental values and marks a pivotal step forward in our shared vision for a prosperous, inclusive Central New York. As we prepare for the unprecedented benefits of Micron’s $100 billion investment in the region, we look forward to putting Governor Hochul’s historic housing policies to work creating homes for a growing workforce and helping to ensure the long-term success of Micron, and of Central New York and its residents.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “While the partnership between New York State and Micron has been an integral step toward bringing good-paying advanced manufacturing careers to Upstate New York, workforce development cannot come at the cost of our crucial natural resources. The DEIS will help to ensure our environment and communities are being safeguarded as we work to extend greater economic opportunities to New Yorkers and make our state a safe, affordable place to live and work.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “This report has been a long time in the making and I hope many others in CNY will join me in reading it carefully and engaging in the public comment process. We have heard a lot about the benefits this project will bring. Now we need to consider the impact it will have on our natural systems and how best to join economic growth to careful preservation of the precious resources that support us and define our region.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “The release of the DEIS is greeted with anticipation and excitement because this is a moment of great importance. The findings of this historical report, and the planned investments in Central New York, will help ensure the region can take the needed steps to prepare for this generationally transformative project, and the thousands of jobs it will bring. I encourage residents to participate in the public comment and public hearing process. All of us, working together as a region, will benefit from this monumental opportunity.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “Micron has the potential to transform not only the local community, but the regions’ employment forecast. The release of the DEIS is the most recent development that emphasizes the continual progress and investment required to prepare for its arrival.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “The promise of Micron is one step closer with the public release of the Draft Environmental impact Statement. One step closer to the economic prosperity that comes along with tens of thousands of tech jobs, 20 years of non-stop construction work, as well as improved water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure. All done with a commitment to high environmental standards. Our region has waited for two generations for an opportunity like this, and now it’s right on our doorstep.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement marks real progress in bringing transformational change to Central New York. Micron’s investment is not only creating jobs—it’s building opportunity for veterans, MWBEs, and communities that have historically been left behind. I’m proud to support this bold and inclusive vision for our region’s future.”

CenterState CEO President and CEO Rob Simpson said, “The release of Micron’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement marks an important step forward for the company’s plans to expand and create thousands of good paying jobs in Central New York. We welcome the release of this report as a clear sign that the work is moving ahead for this critically important project. This DEIS reflects years of collaboration and diligence. Every step has been — and continues to be — shaped by public agencies working with Micron to protect our community’s vital natural resources. Transparency, accountability, and public input remain central to every stage, and this is no different. At the same time, we want to underscore the need for timeliness and momentum. Our region and our country need this project to come online as soon as possible to ensure our national security and economic competitiveness. We encourage the business community to get involved by reviewing the DEIS and advocating for this generational investment in our community.”

Evergreen Action VP for States Justin Balik said, “Governor Hochul's leadership has paved the way for Micron's groundbreaking investment in New York, a project set to redefine sustainable economic development thanks to the state’s Green CHIPS incentive program and the federal CHIPS and Science law. Clean energy deployment is an integral component of economic development, creating new good paying jobs for New Yorkers, while simultaneously developing the technology of tomorrow with zero-emission electricity, ensuring sustainable economic growth for generations.”

Central New York Community Engagement Committee Co-Chair Tim Penix said, “The release of this draft Environmental Impact Statement marks a significant milestone in bringing Micron's historic investment to fruition. As Co-Chair of the Community Engagement Committee, I've witnessed firsthand the excitement and commitment of Central New Yorkers who see this as more than just economic development — it's a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more equitable and prosperous future for our entire region. The comprehensive community engagement process we completed ensured that as this project moves forward, the voices and priorities of all Central New Yorkers will continue to guide how we maximize the benefits of this transformative moment.”

MACNY President Randy Wolken said, “With today’s release, we are one step closer to breaking ground on Micron’s manufacturing facilities in Central New York. This project will create thousands of manufacturing jobs and will further elevate New York’s profile as a global hub for high-tech manufacturing and innovation. As we celebrate this critical milestone, the MACNY Team is excited, ready, and committed to collaborating with our members and community partners to help realize the full potential of this opportunity.”

Governor Hochul has prioritized the semiconductor industry as a major part of her Executive Budgets since taking office. The Governor secured an additional $500 million capital investment for NY CREATES’ Albany Nanotech Complex with total State investment of $1 billion to jumpstart a $10 billion partnership that will bring a cutting-edge High NA EUV Lithography Center to the Complex. The Governor also announced the partnership with IBM, Micron, Applied Materials, Tokyo Electron and other leaders from the semiconductor industry last year as part of her commitment to establishing a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing in New York. Once completed, this new center will build on other semiconductor-related investments to make New York home to the first publicly owned High NA EUV Lithography Center in North America, support the long-term growth of New York’s tech economy and create and retain thousands of direct, indirect and union construction jobs.

Governor Hochul has secured $100 million in additional funding for the Focused Attraction of Shovel-Ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) program. Launched in December 2022, FAST NY has awarded more than $175 million to prepare more than 2,500 acres across 20 sites in every Upstate region for shovel-readiness, a key feature businesses seek when looking to locate. Awards to improve sites have attracted companies such as Edwards Vacuum, Siemens Mobility, Chobani and fairlife.

Additionally, in October 2023, Governor Hochul unveiled plans for the $15 million, 5,000 square-foot Micron Cleanroom Simulation Lab at Onondaga Community College, which will help to train students in Central New York for jobs at Micron.

Most recently, Governor Hochul introduced a new, enhanced benefit tier for semiconductor supply chain companies; a new program to provide tax credits for large-scale semiconductor R&D investments of $100 million or more in qualified expenditures; a new semiconductor manufacturing workforce training incentive; and an overall 5-year extension of the Excelsior program.

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry of 156 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the industry is continuing to expand with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, Menlo Micro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York.