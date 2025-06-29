B-roll, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Participates in New York City Pride March

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul participated in the New York City Pride March.

Wow, Happy Pride New York!

There's a famous football coach from the other side of the state, if you don't know the team look it up. But his favorite thing to say was, where would you rather be than right here, right now? This is the place to be, the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ movement is in our city, our state, and this is a huge point of pride for us.

Especially now more than ever, when a community that we cherish is under siege from Washington, Republicans in Washington who are trying to strip away their rights and their dignity and their ability to serve – in harm's way in our military. My God, just like they fought during the Stonewall riots in 1969, they fought back and they won. We will always fight back and defend this community. We're in this together, let's continue fighting together and we'll be victorious.

And of course there's money to be announced. We are contributing $15 million–the largest fund of its kind in the nation–to the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund, because we're putting our money where our mouth is to make sure people have access to the care they need and deserve, number one.

A new million dollar source of funding for the LGBTQ Center here in New York City and almost a million dollars in workforce development grants to help trans members of our community get jobs. So there you have it ladies and gentleman, let's march.