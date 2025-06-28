$6 Million Investment in Showgrounds

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $6 million State investment to replace the Long Building at the North Elba Showgrounds in Lake Placid, ensuring the continued success of the internationally recognized Lake Placid and I Love New York Horse Shows. The Governor made the announcement during the 55th annual horse shows, which generate $17.9 million in economic activity and support 164 jobs in the Adirondack region.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Good afternoon, everyone. So great to be out here in God's country. This is one of the most beautiful show arenas in the entire country, but our announcement today says we're going to make it even better.

So I'm proud to be able to present a check to continue the work of a lot of visionaries who believe in this. I want to thank our supervisor of North Elba, Derek Doty, for his belief, and everyone else who's been involved in saying we can make this even better.

And we're going to — the Long [Building] that you see over there will no longer be there next week. We're going to tear it down and make it a beautiful building that could have many uses, including a summer camp for our children.

And I'm so excited to be able to announce this and show that it’s something we believe in. That this is an economic development investment — over $18 million every single year from a two-week show. That is extraordinary. We bring people from all around the world, and I want them to enjoy this beautiful place, the competition, but also to make sure that they support all of our neighboring businesses.

So this is important to me, the people who work here, about 160 people. Let's keep expanding and also to make sure that we have our “I Love NY” show here next weekend, which is going to be extraordinary.

I would tell you, I'm proud to be your Governor, proud to make this investment, and with that, here is $6 million to make your dreams come true. Congratulations.