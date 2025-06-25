GCIS hosts community activation in commemoration of Youth Month and International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 26 Jun

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), in partnership with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, will host a community activation in the North West province as part of Youth Month, under the sub-theme 'Promoting Physical and Mental Health by Reducing Risky Behaviours'.

This event coincides with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is observed annually on June 26 to strengthen global action and cooperation towards a world free from drug abuse.

The activation will showcase services provided by the JCPS cluster. Key focus areas will include providing evidence-based, voluntary services for all; offering alternatives to punishment; prioritising prevention and leading with compassion.

The National Drug Masterplan of 2019 to 2024 states that “The world drug problem and response continue to present challenges to the health, safety, and well-being of people in South Africa. A drastic change in approach to drug policy recognises that the punitive approach has not been successful in tackling drug-related problems.

Instead, emphasis should be placed on evidence-based public health and social justice principles that focus on individuals, families, communities, society as a whole, and must underscore social protection and health care instead of conviction and punishment.”

Members of the media are invited to cover the programme as follows:

Date: Thursday, 26 June 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Sarafina Ext 6 Taxi Rank, Ikageng

Enquiries:

Josias Pila

Cell: 072 687 1162

