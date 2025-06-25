Minister Nobuhle Nkabane commemorates Youth Month in Limpopo, 27 Jun

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, will lead a flagship Youth Month event on Friday, 27 June 2025, at Mopani TVET College’s Sir Val Duncan Campus in Phalaborwa, Limpopo Province, where she will deliver the keynote address and officially launch the R5 million NYDA Youth Enterprise Fund – a major boost for youth-led initiatives.

Hosted in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), Mopani and Letaba TVET Colleges, the Limpopo Department of Education, and the Mopani District Municipality, the event is expected to draw over 1,500 participants, including prospective students, NEET youth (not in education, employment or training), current and former TVET students, and other stakeholders.

Under the national theme: “Skills for the Changing World: Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation” – and the tagline “Gear Up for Greatness” – the gathering aims to link education and skills development with real economic opportunities for young people.

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET), along with its entities, will showcase services available to empower youth across sectors – from skills development to entrepreneurship support – positioning the youth as drivers of social and economic renewal.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this important event celebrating Youth Month and reinforcing the national agenda for youth inclusion in South Africa’s economic trajectory.

Event details

Date: 27 June 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Mopani TVET College, Sir Val Duncan Campus, Phalaborwa, Limpopo

Enquiries:

Camagwini Mavovana

Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 083 400 3206

E-mail: Mavovana.c@dhet.gov.za

Given Sebashe

Communications Manager

Cell: 064 753 7328

#GovZAUpdates