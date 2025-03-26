St. George Fire Department elevates emergency care with EOlife, by Archeon Medical

Our goal is to give our patients the best chances of survival, and we know that starts with providing BLS care correctly” — Justin Arnone, Chief of EMS – St. George Fire Department

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. George Fire Department, out of St. George, Louisiana, has recently adopted EOlife , by Archeon Medical , enhancing their emergency response capabilities. By equipping 20 of their vehicles with this groundbreaking French innovation, St. George Fire Department is setting a new standard in manual ventilation accuracy and patient care. Fittingly, this advancement comes to Louisiana—a place with deep French roots and a long history of embracing forward-thinking ideas—reinforcing their commitment to saving lives with the most advanced technology available.COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE IN EMERGENCY CARESt. George Fire Department's decision to integrate EOlife into their protocols underscores their dedication to providing top-tier emergency care. Recognizing the critical importance of manual ventilation in patient outcomes, they sought a solution to ensure consistent and adequate ventilations. EOlife stood out as the optimal choice. EOlife is the only Ventilation Feedback Device (VFD) to display the volume of gas reaching the patient’s lungs (Tidal Volume). “If your department provides manual ventilation to patients, this device is a must have.” said Justin Arnone, Chief of EMS – St. George Fire Department.WHAT IS NOT MEASURED CANNOT BE IMPROVEDUpon initial demonstration, the team was struck by the realization of ventilation inconsistencies without feedback mechanisms. EOlife's ability to measure true tidal volumes provided immediate insight. This feature ensures patients receive appropriate ventilation, a vital component in emergency care. “We were amazed at how poorly we were ventilating without a feedback device that accurately measures tidal volume. Being able to measure true tidal volume (inspiratory and expiratory volumes) ensures our patients are being ventilated appropriately.” said Justin Arnone.RESHAPING THE FUTURE OF VENTILATIONThe integration of EOlife is expected to significantly enhance the quality of care provided. By delivering real-time feedback on ventilation parameters, EOlife aids in adjusting techniques to meet individual patient needs. This adaptability is crucial in emergency scenarios, where precision can be lifesaving. Studies show that adequate tidal volume could triple the chances of survival for patients experiencing cardiac arrest, and could quadruple the rates of favorable neurological outcomes (1)."The integration of EOlife represents a paradigm shift in emergency ventilation. It’s not just about improving patient outcomes—it’s about reshaping how we approach prehospital ventilation altogether. St. George Fire Department is leading the way by embracing this game-changing technology. We’re thrilled to support them in their mission to provide the best possible care to their community."Valentine Oqda, Head of US Operations at Archeon MedicalBy adopting EOlife, St. George Fire Department not only enhances their emergency response capabilities but also sets a benchmark for others in the field to follow, ensuring that patient care continues to evolve with technological advancements.(1) Idris, A. H., Aramendi Ecenarro, E., Leroux, B., et al. (2023). Bag-Valve-Mask Ventilation and Survival From Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest: A Multicenter Study. Circulation, 148(23), 1847–1856.

